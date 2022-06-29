Former member of boy band TOP1 Sean Tseng has since gone solo, not only releasing his own records, but also becoming a fitness expert and opening his own fitness studio. He recently took part in the second Genghis Khan Cup National Bodybuilding Cup contest organized by celebrity gym owner Holger Chen, and despite not winning any titles, he says it was still a “bromantic experience.”
Sean prepared for the contest by putting himself through three months of rigorous dietary restrictions and intense exercise that made his body as fit and lean as a character from the Ultimate Muscle game series, with perfectly sculpted abs, pecs and other muscle groups.
Sean observed: “I knew before I signed up that I didn’t stand a chance of winning, but I still signed up to set myself a goal. The person I really wanted to beat was last year’s me.”
Photo courtesy of Sean Tseng 照片：曾奕翔提供
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
前男團TOP1男子漢成員曾奕翔，單飛發片成了健身達人，並開設健身工作室。他日前參加館長陳之漢舉辦的成吉思汗盃第二屆的全國健美公開賽，雖然最後沒有得名，仍表示這就是種「男人的浪漫」。
曾奕翔為了比賽，經過長達三個月的飲食控制與密集鍛鍊，操練出猶如魔鬼筋肉人般的健壯體態，包括腹肌、胸肌及各個肌群都練出完美線條。
曾奕翔也談到：「報名前就知道這是一場沒有勝率的賽事，為了設立目標，我還是報名參加，自己最想贏的人，就是去年的自己」。
（自由時報記者陽昕翰）
Microsoft is ending Internet Explorer support IE 瀏覽器走入歷史 學職場退休、辭職、下台英文 網路世代熟悉的Windows瀏覽器Internet Explorer（IE），因為近年使用者大幅減少，加上微軟推出的新瀏覽器Edge，在上周三停止技術支援，也代表IE正式退場、走入歷史。本次就讓我們來從國外相關報導學習如何用英文表達「退場」吧！ 退休、辭職、下台？ retire (v) 代表「退休」，相關名詞有retirement「退休」、retiree「退休人士 ，通常在屆齡退休時使用。 Mr. Schmidt’s retirement party will be held at the seafood restaurant next Friday. （施密特先生的退休宴將於下週五在海鮮餐廳舉行。） 另外，同樣是離開工作崗位，「辭職」是resign (v)，名詞為resignation。片語resign to 則代表「把…託付給、委託」的意思。 After Mr. Sutton’s resignation, Ms. Lambert took over his responsibilities. （沙頓先生辭職後，由蘭柏小姐接管他的職責。） She resigned her children to the care of her brother.（她把孩子交給她哥哥照管。） step down 退場、退位 而同樣是描述辭職的單字還有step down (v)「退場、退位、下台」，通常是表達政治人物（或高階主管）辭職、離開現有職務。 The CEO of QuaKing Inc. stepped down amid a scandal involving insider trading and money laundering.（QuaKing公司的總裁因身陷內線交易和洗錢的醜聞而下台。） 「退場」相似的字詞還有bow out (v)，bow 當動詞為「鞠躬」，注意發音為[au]，而名詞bow有「領結、弓」等意思，發音為[o]。bow out 根據字面可以解釋為「下台一鞠躬」，也就是「結束」的意思。 To most people’s surprise, McLaughlin, the defending champion, bowed out in the first round of the tournament. （出乎大多數人意料的是，衛冕冠軍麥克拉倫在首輪比賽就被淘汰出局。） phase out (v)也可以用來描述「漸漸退場」，而phase (n)單做一個單字時則是stage「階段」的意思。 The company will gradually phase out the use of fluorescent lightbulbs. （公司將逐漸淘汰螢光燈泡的使用。） 要描述產品被「移除」，或公司、軍隊「撤離、撤出」則可用withdraw (v)這個字。 Due to financial concerns, Parkland city decided to withdraw
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (3/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（三） A: Aside from “The Lion King,” two other fantastic musicals, “Cats” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” also toured Taiwan earlier this year. B: “Cats” has been called one of the four greatest musicals of all time. A: And the other three? B: They are: “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.” A: 除了《獅子王》，今年曾來台的音樂劇《貓》、法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》也都蠻好看的。 B: 《貓》還被稱為四大音樂劇之一呢。 A: 那另外三部是？ B: 另外三部包括《悲慘世界》、《歌劇魅影》、《西貢小姐》。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Why you should always learn on an empty stomach 肚子餓了嗎？先去讀書吧！ Hunger is a sensation that every human being on the planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. The signals of hunger — the sharp hunger pangs and grumbling stomach noises — often grow in __1__ until the thought of food overwhelms every other thought in our mind. So, it’s a bit surprising that researchers at Yale Medical School recently found that hunger can actually __2__. The research team had been studying the hormone ghrelin and the path it takes through the body. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach and is supposed to stimulate a part of our brain called
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (2/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（二） A: Which places will “The Lion King” tour stopover at? B: There will be performances at Taipei Arena and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts – with a total of 49 shows. A: Last time I saw a performance at Taipei Arena there was a really annoying echo. B: Then let’s see it at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. A: 《獅子王》會在哪裡巡演？ B: 它會在台北小巨蛋及高雄衛武營演出，北高共演出四十九場。 A: 我上次去小巨蛋看表演，覺得音響的回音有點吵。 B: 那這次我們就去衛武營看好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）