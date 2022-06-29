Singer scores personal hit in bodybuilding contest 鮮肉男星操肌參戰 結局曝光了

Former member of boy band TOP1 Sean Tseng has since gone solo, not only releasing his own records, but also becoming a fitness expert and opening his own fitness studio. He recently took part in the second Genghis Khan Cup National Bodybuilding Cup contest organized by celebrity gym owner Holger Chen, and despite not winning any titles, he says it was still a “bromantic experience.”

Sean prepared for the contest by putting himself through three months of rigorous dietary restrictions and intense exercise that made his body as fit and lean as a character from the Ultimate Muscle game series, with perfectly sculpted abs, pecs and other muscle groups.

Sean observed: “I knew before I signed up that I didn’t stand a chance of winning, but I still signed up to set myself a goal. The person I really wanted to beat was last year’s me.”

Singer Sean Tseng competes in the Genghis Khan Cup National Bodybuilding Cup contest at the Honhui Plaza in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District on May 1. 歌手曾奕翔五月一日在新北市新莊區宏匯廣場參加成吉思汗盃健美比賽。 Photo courtesy of Sean Tseng 照片：曾奕翔提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

前男團TOP1男子漢成員曾奕翔，單飛發片成了健身達人，並開設健身工作室。他日前參加館長陳之漢舉辦的成吉思汗盃第二屆的全國健美公開賽，雖然最後沒有得名，仍表示這就是種「男人的浪漫」。

曾奕翔為了比賽，經過長達三個月的飲食控制與密集鍛鍊，操練出猶如魔鬼筋肉人般的健壯體態，包括腹肌、胸肌及各個肌群都練出完美線條。

曾奕翔也談到：「報名前就知道這是一場沒有勝率的賽事，為了設立目標，我還是報名參加，自己最想贏的人，就是去年的自己」。

（自由時報記者陽昕翰）