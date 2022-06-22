Netizen shocked by ‘11-legged creature with legs on back’ 驚見11足怪蟲「腳長背上」漫步

A netizen encountered “a” strange creature that looked like a cockroach but had “legs on its back.” She took a photograph of the creature, which she said made her feel nauseous, and posted it on the Internet, looking for answers about what it was. When other people online saw the photo, they could not help but laugh, as it turned out to be a huntsman spider ingesting a cockroach, not a “strange creature” at all. They strongly advised the original poster not to harm the “cockroach killer.”

As it turns out, the original poster hadn’t recognized the “beneficial spider” and had assumed the cockroach-eating huntsman spider was a strange creature, making the netizens laugh, saying “the spider is chewing on its evening meal; look more closely, it doesn’t have legs on its back” and “huntsman spiders are beneficial creatures — leave them alone and you will have fewer cockroaches in your house.”

One netizen sighed, “I would rather see huntsman spiders than cockroaches. The way cockroaches run at you from the shadows gives me the creeps, but spiders run away from you and do not fly.”

The original poster didn’t recognize the beneficial insect and thought it was a strange creature. 原PO不識白額高腳蛛，把牠看成奇怪的生物。 Photo taken from Venting Commune 照片：翻攝爆怨公社

(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

一名網友撞見「一隻」奇怪生物，看起來有點像蟑螂，但是「腳長在背上」，也拍下這讓她直呼噁心的畫面上傳網路請教。網友見狀忍不住大笑，原來是隻正在吃蟑螂的「蟧蜈」白額高腳蛛，而非奇怪生物，也力勸原PO不要傷害這個「蟑螂剋星」。

原來是原PO不識益蟲，把吃蟑螂的白額高腳蛛看成奇怪生物，笑壞網友，「蟧蜈咬著他的晚餐啦，看清楚吼，什麼腳長背上」，「蟧蜈是益蟲，放過牠，妳們家小強會變少喔」。

有網友則感嘆，「寧願多看到點蟧蜈也不要看到蟑螂，蟑螂會往人這邊陰影跑很噁心，喇牙反而會反方向跑也不會飛」。

（自由時報）