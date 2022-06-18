GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Campus Activities 日常英語X國中會考【校園活動情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫: 英語教師 林映均





Here is a poster about the upcoming social skill training workshop of Star High School.

以下是「明星高中」即將要舉行的社交技能訓練營的海報。

How To Talk To Anyone

Social Skills Training Workshop

By Star High School

Do you always feel nervous when someone wants to talk to you?

We are here to help you!

Time: May 5 – May 26 (4 Weeks), every Wednesday, 13:00-16:00

Fee: NT$800, our students can get 20% off

Place: Room 407

If you would like to know more, please come to the front desk of our student center

必備單字

1. social adj.

社交的；交際的（國中挑戰800字）

2. skill n.

技能；能力（國中基本800字）

3. nervous adj.

緊張的（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. upcoming 即將發生的

2. training workshop 培訓工作坊，通常用為訓練、培養技能的課程

3. front desk 服務台

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Do you always feel/nervous/when someone wants to/talk to you?

你是否總是感到／緊張／當有人想要／與你交談？

斷句練習：

If you would like to know more, please come to the front desk of our student center.

解答：

If you/would like to/know more,/please come to/the front desk of/our student center.

若您／想知道／更多資訊，／請前來／服務台／在學生中心。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. Who is most likely to join the workshop?

(A) Amy, who is shy and doesn’t talk much.

(B) Bob, who is popular in school and enjoys being with others.

(C) Helen, who likes to party.

2. Jenny is a first grade student in Star High School, how much should she pay for the workshop?

(A) NT$800

(B) NT$640

(C) NT$600

3. How many times in total do you have to join for completing the workshop?

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 21

解答：

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw