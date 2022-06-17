SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (3/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（三）

A: You also need to take care when using paper towels.

B: Aren’t paper towels cleaner than using a hand dryer?

A: That’s right. However, the germ count on a paper towel dispenser is also high.

A person wipes his hands with a paper towel in Taipei. 有人用擦手紙擦手，攝於台北市。 Photo: Lo Chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報羅綺

B: Ah, I get it. So when using paper towels, it’s important not to make contact with the dispenser.

A: 使用擦手紙也要注意。

B: 這樣不是比使用烘手機乾淨嗎？

A: 沒錯啦，但擦手紙架上的細菌量也不少。

B: 我懂了，在擦手時要注意盡量別碰到擦手紙架。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）