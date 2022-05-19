SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (4/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（四）

A: Why are reptiles under the threat of extinction?

B: According to one expert, the cause is “over-exploitation and persecution.”

A: In what sense?

Japanese illustrator Keigo’s “Mr Crocodile” exhibition was held in Taiwan. 日本插畫家Keigo筆下角色「鱷魚先生」在台灣展出。 Photo courtesy of the KHAM Inc. 照片：寬宏藝術提供

B: Crocodiles are killed for their meat or are driven out of human settlements. Turtles are poached for the pet trade and are used for traditional medicine.

A: 為什麼爬蟲動物會瀕臨絕種啊？

B: 專家說是因為「過度開發和迫害」。

A: 怎麼說？

B: 鱷魚是因為人類捕食，或被趕出人類居住環境的原因。烏龜是因為寵物交易，或傳統藥材需求所致。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.