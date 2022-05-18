Army tank hits traffic lights, nobody hurt

In the early hours of Monday morning last week, the First Tank Company of the Second Combined Arms Battalion of the army’s 584 Armor Brigade set out from its barracks for a combat readiness patrol. As the unit was passing along the Bade Road section of Provincial Highway 1 in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township, a CM11 tank accidentally knocked over a set of traffic lights at an intersection and drove up onto the median divider island. Fortunately the accident did not cause any harm to personnel or equipment. The unit immediately contacted the relevant department of Hsinchu County Government to repair the damage and notified the police’s assessment office.

The army suspects that the accident may have happened because the driver misjudged the width of the tracked vehicle. The Sixth Army Command apologized for any inconvenience caused to passersby. It said it would review the reasons behind the accident and provide better instruction on the concept of defensive driving, so as to maintain safety while performing army duties.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

Soldiers hurriedly handle the situation after an army tank rode up onto the median divider island of a road in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township in the early morning of Monday last week. 陸軍戰車上週一清晨在新竹縣湖口鄉駛上馬路的中央分隔島，士兵趕緊處理。 Photo courtesy of a reader 照片︰讀者提供

陸軍裝甲第五八四旅聯兵二營戰一連上週一清晨自營區出發執行戰備偵巡任務，行經新竹縣湖口鄉台一線八德路段時，一輛CM11戰車不慎撞斷路口交通號誌桿後駛上中央分隔島，所幸人員和裝備皆無損傷，單位即聯繫新竹縣政府管理單位修復，並通報警方鑑處。

軍方初步研判，可能是履帶車寬距離未計算好，而釀成事故。第六軍團對於造成用路人交通不便，深感抱歉，後續將檢討事故發生原因，強化行車教育及防衛駕駛觀念，以維護執勤安全。

（自由時報廖雪茹）