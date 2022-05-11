SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (3/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（三）

A: What is the function of the Taiwan Social Distancing App?

B: It can detect if you have come into contact with an infected individual, and will send you a warning message to tell you the time and date of the contact.

A: So where can I download it from?

The Taiwan Social Distancing App. 台灣社交距離App。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: You can download it from both the App Store and Google Play.

A: 「台灣社交距離」App有什麼作用呢？

B: 它能偵測你和確診者接觸的日期、時間，如果你曾接觸確診者，它就會跳出警示訊息。

A: 那我要去哪裡下載啊？

B: 在App Store 和Google Play雙平臺都可以唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.