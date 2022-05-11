A: What is the function of the Taiwan Social Distancing App?
B: It can detect if you have come into contact with an infected individual, and will send you a warning message to tell you the time and date of the contact.
A: So where can I download it from?
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: You can download it from both the App Store and Google Play.
A: 「台灣社交距離」App有什麼作用呢？
B: 它能偵測你和確診者接觸的日期、時間，如果你曾接觸確診者，它就會跳出警示訊息。
A: 那我要去哪裡下載啊？
B: 在App Store 和Google Play雙平臺都可以唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
App
“App” is an abbreviation of the word “application,” rather than an acronym. Therefore, in English, “App” or “app” is always pronounced as one word. The letters are never sounded out individually.
COVID-19 rapid test kit rationing 快篩實名制開賣！英文怎麼說？ 近日台灣疫情嚴峻，確診人數急遽上升，使得快篩需求大增，為了確保民眾權益，政府於二十八日起實施快篩實名制政策，但仍有不少民眾抱怨買不到快篩試劑。今天就讓我們從快篩缺貨的相關報導學英文吧！ shortage 短缺 The opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors on Tuesday urged the government to do more to address the shortage of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the wake of the recent surge in domestic cases. （反對黨國民黨和多位民進黨的市長在周二紛紛督促政府採取更多措施，以因應近期國內病例激增後，產生的新冠肺炎快篩短缺問題。） address (v)代表「應付、處理」，重音放在第二音節，而這個單字更常見的意思為「地址」，重音在第一音節；另外，address還可以解釋為「對…演講、致詞」，當名詞時，可搭配動詞give。而不論是做動詞或名詞使用，都是用介系詞to，兩個都是多益測驗會出現的用法。 The issue of funding has yet to be addressed. （資金問題尚未得到解決。） He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience. （他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。） She gave an address to the Royal Academy. （她在皇家藝術院發表了演講。） shortage (n)「短缺」來自於形容詞short，加上「-age」變成名詞用法，若缺乏的物品多於一個單字，則通常是用the shortage of N代表某件事物短缺，如快篩的英文COVID-19 rapid antigen tests包含五個單字，即可這樣使用。描述缺水時，則可簡單寫成water shortage。 There’s a shortage of food and shelter in the refugee camps. （難民營裡缺少足夠的食物和住處。） The long hot summer has led to serious water shortages. （這個夏天漫長而炎熱，導致嚴重缺水。） in the wake of「隨之而來」，這個介系詞主要表達在某件事情發生後隨之而來的結果，of要接所發生的事情，因此結果要寫在前面，與中文的思考邏輯相反，要特別注意；和動詞wake up「起床」意思完全不同。 Airport security was extra tight
World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (5/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（五） A: How wealthy is Musk, actually? B: According to a recent report by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk’s assets are valued at US$219 billion, making him significantly wealthier than the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the third, the Arnault family of the LVMH group. A: Does anyone in Taiwan make the rich list? B: A total of 51 Taiwanese made the rich list, and the richest was Huali Industrial Group founder Zhang Congyuan, dubbed the “mysterious shoe king,” with a personal wealth of US$11.7 billion. A: 馬斯克到底多有錢啊？ B: 《富比士》雜誌近日公布，他的財產高達兩千一百九十億美元唷，比第二名的亞馬遜創辦人傑夫貝佐斯、第三名的LVMH阿爾諾家族還高出一大截。 A: 那台灣也有人上榜嗎？ B: 台灣有五十一人上榜，首富是華利集團創辦人「神秘鞋王」張聰淵，身價約一百一十七億美元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei
Poor sleep may undermine attempts to maintain weight loss, research has suggested. Millions of people who are overweight or obese manage to lose weight every year. But many often then face a struggle to keep the pounds creeping back. Now results from a randomised trial, which was conducted by the University of Copenhagen and presented at the European Congress on Obesity, suggests better and longer sleep patterns could help keep the weight off for good. It is well known that not getting enough or poor quality sleep increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty deposits building up in the
A: Many people around the world are discussing whether, after Musk purchases Twitter, the company might move out of San Francisco. B: Another discussion point must be about the suspension of former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account. A: Yep. Everyone is wondering whether Trump might have his account restored. B: Although Trump has already stated publicly that even if his account is restored, he would not use Twitter again. A: 推特被收購後，外界都很關注設在舊金山的總部是否會遷移。 B: 另一個關注焦點應該是︰美國前總統唐納川普被停權的帳號。 A: 沒錯，大家都在猜川普能不能恢復帳號。 B: 不過他已公開宣布，就算恢復也不會再用推特啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.