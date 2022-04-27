Foraging black bears spotted in Yushan National Park 玉山黑熊下山覓食、半月已六起

Black bears have been appearing more frequently than usual along the Batongguan ancient trail in Yushan National Park. The Yushan National Park Headquarters says that in winter black bears mostly forage for acorns in the Dafen area of the Maravi trail in the eastern part of the park, but in spring they come down to lower altitudes to look for other foods such as berries. They have recently been spotted several times near the Maravi trailhead and photographed by automatic cameras set up by the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office. At least six black bear sightings were reported between April 4 and 18.

To avoid clashes between humans and bears, the Yushan National Park Headquarters advises hikers to carry bear bells and whistles to make noises that discourage bears from coming close. Another point is that black bears have a keen sense of smell, so hikers should keep their food items sealed and take any trash back down the mountain rather than burying it. Anyone who spots a black bear should leave the scene quietly and quickly while avoiding any interaction with the bear. After going down the mountain, they can report the sighting to the nearest visitor center.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

A Formosan black bear approaches an automatic camera in Yushan National Park on April 11. 一頭台灣黑熊四月十一日在玉山國家公園靠進一臺自動相機。 Photo courtesy of the Hualien Forest District Office 照片︰花蓮林區管理處提供

玉山國家公園最近在八通關古道較常有黑熊出沒。玉山國家公園管理處指出，冬天黑熊大多會在東部園區的瓦拉米步道大分地區覓食青剛櫟，春天時節則會下山到低海拔地區找尋漿果等食物。近來在瓦拉米步道登山口附近，就陸續有黑雄出沒，並被林務局花蓮林區管理處的自動相機拍到，整個玉山園區從四月四日至十八日至少已有六起黑熊通報。

為避免人熊衝突，玉管處呼籲山友可帶熊鈴、哨子製造聲響防止熊靠近，另因黑熊嗅覺靈敏，山友食物應密封，垃圾也要帶下山，不可就地掩埋，如發現黑熊應安靜、快速離開，避免與黑熊有互動，下山後則可就近通報各遊客中心。

（自由時報劉濱銓）