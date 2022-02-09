Hit children’s song “Baby Shark Dance” has set a new record by becoming the first YouTube video with 10 billion views. The catchy singalong by Pinkfong, a South Korean educational brand, was uploaded in June 2016. The song is so popular that it has inspired celebrity singalongs around the world and been adapted into an animated preschool series.
According to the Guinness World Records, the hit most likely originated as a campfire song dating back to the previous century. During the chant, campers use their arms to imitate the jaw shapes of the Baby, Mommy and Daddy Sharks. While Pinkfong’s version has the sharks go hunting and run away, some versions may involve eating sailors and other humans.
Other most-viewed YouTube videos include: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi (7.71 billion views), “Johny Johny Yes Papa” by LooLoo Kids (6.12 billion views), “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (5.59 billion views) and “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa (5.39 billion views).
Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報周湘芸
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
洗腦兒歌《Baby Shark Dance》近日再度刷新紀錄，成為YouTube平台首支觀看次數突破一百億的影片！這首動聽神曲由韓國教育公司碰碰狐所製作，於二○一六年六月上傳該平台。因為太受歡迎，引發全球名人模仿潮，還被改編成幼兒動畫。
據《金氏世界紀錄》報導，這首歌的起源可能是露營歌曲，時間上至少可追朔至上個世紀。唱露營歌曲時，人們會用手臂擺出鯊魚寶寶、媽媽、爸爸的嘴型。碰碰狐的版本提到鯊魚去打獵並逃跑，有些版本則提到鯊魚會吃水手和人類。
其它觀看次數最高的影片包括︰歌手路易斯馮西的《Despacito》（約七十七億次）、兒童影音頻道的兒歌《Johny Johny Yes Papa》（約六十一億次）、歌手紅髮艾德的《Shape of You》（約五十五億次）、歌手威茲可利法的《See You Again》（約五十三億次）。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (1/5) 年後想要減重有三招（一） A: Oh my goodness! After gorging over the Lunar New Year, I’ve put on weight again. B: If you feast like a king every day, you’re guaranteed to pile on the pounds. A: Also, during the new year holiday period, I always snack on lots of pastries and sweet things, like peanut brittles, which are chock-full of calories. B: You should switch to eating low calorie snacks instead. A: 天啊，農曆春節連假期間大吃大喝，我又胖了。 B: 每天大魚大肉是很容易發胖。 A: 而且過年時會吃很多小點心，像是花生糖啦，熱量都蠻高的。 B: 你應該改吃低熱量的小零食。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: What kinds of snacks are low in calories? B: Well, you could eat sugar-free fruit jello, such as the ever-popular zero-calorie konjac jello, which has absolutely no calorific value. A: Anything else? B: Unseasoned nori seaweed sheets, which are rich in minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber. Not only is it low in calories, but it’s also super nutritious. A: 低熱量零食有哪些啊？ B: 例如無糖果凍，市面上有主打零卡的蒟蒻果凍，完全不含熱量。 A: 還有呢？ B: 無調味海苔富含礦物質、維生素和膳食纖維，是低卡又營養好吃的小零嘴。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
