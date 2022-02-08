SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Three tips for shedding pounds after Lunar New Year (2/5) 年後想要減重有三招（二）

A: What kinds of snacks are low in calories?

B: Well, you could eat sugar-free fruit jello, such as the ever-popular zero-calorie konjac jello, which has absolutely no calorific value.

A: Anything else?

A vegetarian Lunar New Year dish. 素食農曆年菜。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: Unseasoned nori seaweed sheets, which are rich in minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber. Not only is it low in calories, but it’s also super nutritious.

A: 低熱量零食有哪些啊？

B: 例如無糖果凍，市面上有主打零卡的蒟蒻果凍，完全不含熱量。

A: 還有呢？

B: 無調味海苔富含礦物質、維生素和膳食纖維，是低卡又營養好吃的小零嘴。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.