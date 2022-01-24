A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us.
B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?
A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year?
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報楊心慧
B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility.
A: 農曆新年就快要到了。
B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？
A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？
B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
resolution
The noun “resolution” can also be modified into an adjective (resolute) or a verb (to resolve). For example: “Fred was resolute in his determination to earn a black belt in karate, and resolved to achieve this goal before his 20th birthday.”
I’m preparing for my graduation project (5/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（五） A: Congratulations! You successfully completed the presentation of your research paper today. B: Thanks. Now, all that’s left is the product display tomorrow. A: What products is the graduating class going to display this year? B: Our class has chosen several extremely popular products: beer, masks and chocolate. Want to come? A: 恭喜你！今天的研究報告發表順利結束。 B: 謝啦，現在只剩下明天的商品展示。 A: 今年的畢業班要展示哪些商品？ B: 我們班挑選了啤酒、口罩、巧克力，都是蠻受歡迎的產品，你要來參觀嗎？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Retired teacher Sunny Hsu majored in advertising design and he is a former director of general affairs of National Keelung Commercial and Industrial Vocational Senior High School. His mother is in her 80s and suffered a brain injury that prevents her from expressing her thoughts clearly, so in 2018 he decided to go back to his hometown Penghu County to look after her, returning to Keelung for one week of each month to visit his wife and daughter. Being a keen photographer, when Hsu is staying in Penghu he often hops on a bus and goes around taking photos of
I’m preparing for my graduation project (3/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（三） A: Once you’ve written up the results, the paper is finished, right? B: Not yet: the final component is a discussion and the conclusion. A: It sounds really complex. B: This final section is the most important part of the research paper! A: 寫完研究結果，報告應該就完成了吧？ B: 還沒完，最後還有結果討論和研究結論。 A: 聽起來好複雜。 B: 這部分可是研究報告的重點呢！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I’m preparing for my graduation project (2/5) 我正在準備畢業專題 （二） A: You have to write a research paper for your graduation project? Is it difficult? B: Yep. It’s basically the same as writing a graduation thesis. A: I’ve never written a thesis before. How do you write one? B: First, you have to write an introduction, then a literature review, followed by the methodology and the results. A: 你的畢業專題還要寫研究報告？很難嗎？ B: 對啊，這就像是在寫畢業論文一樣。 A: 我從來沒寫過論文耶，那要怎麼寫呢？ B: 首先要寫研究介紹和文獻回顧，再來就是方法和結果。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.