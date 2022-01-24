SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions? (1/5) 你有什麼新年目標嗎？（一）

A: The Lunar New Year is almost upon us.

B: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?

A: New Year’s resolutions? So you make resolutions at the start of every year?

Lunar New Year celebrations around Asia: Taipei, Taiwan. 亞洲歡慶農曆新年︰台灣台北。 Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報楊心慧

B: Yep. I feel this makes life full of promise, and it also instills a sense of responsibility.

A: 農曆新年就快要到了。

B: 你有什麼新年目標嗎？

A: 新年目標？原來你每年還會設定目標喔？

B: 對啊，這樣會感覺人生充滿了希望，也可以培養責任感！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.