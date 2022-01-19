Who was the most-streamed singer on your Spotify playlist for last year? According to the online music giant, the King of Mando-pop Jay Chou was once again the most-streamed act in Taiwan, topping the annual music chart for three consecutive years. Global K-pop sensation BTS took the second spot, while Canada’s Justin Bieber came third.
The most-streamed songs for last year included “Your Name Engraved Herein” by singer Crowd Lu, “Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined” by rock band EggPlantEgg, and “Where I Lost Us” by rock band Accusefive. All three were theme songs from a blockbuster film or a TV drama. Rapper E.SO’s first solo album ”Outta Body” was the most-streamed album.
As for the category of Podcast — a blend of “iPod” and “broadcast” — “Gooaye,” a show about stock market investment, replaced “Bailingguo News” to top the playlist on Spotify. The two were followed by “Froggy,” hosted by YouTuber-turned-Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh, better known as Froggy.
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳逸寬
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
誰是你去年最愛收聽的歌手呢？據音樂串流龍頭Spotify的統計顯示，華語天王周杰倫是去年台灣最常播放的歌手，連續三年稱霸串流排行榜榜首。韓流天團防彈少年團勇奪亞軍，加拿大歌手小賈斯汀位居第三。
去年台灣收聽次數最多的歌曲，依序是歌手盧廣仲的《刻在我心底的名字》、樂團茄子蛋的《愛情你比我想的閣較偉大》、樂團告五人的《在這座城市遺失了你》，前三名都是熱門電影或電視劇主題曲。而瘦子單飛後的首張個人專輯《靈魂出竅》，則是去年收聽次數最高的專輯。
至於播客項目——該字「Podcast」是由「iPod」和「broadcast」所拼綴而成——股市投資節目《股癌》成功取代前年冠軍《百靈果》，第三名是《呱吉》，該節目由網紅轉型的台北市議員邱威傑（呱吉）主持。
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (5/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（五） A: Wang’s marriage dispute has finally come to an end. B: You’re still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs? A: It’s just a healthy dose of curiosity. B: There’s an old saying: “Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel.” So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters. A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。 B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。 A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？ B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (4/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ (四） A: I heard that Wang and his wife signed a prenuptial agreement. B: Ah, I know about this: a prenup is an agreement about how to distribute assets in the event of a divorce, right? A: It doesn’t just cover assets, but also the location of residence during marriage, many different kinds of living expenses and even the surnames of their children can all be agreed through a prenup in advance. B: Wow, that’s brilliant! If I had known about this, I would have signed one before I got hitched. A: 聽說老王他們有簽「婚前協議書」。 B: 我知道，那是一種關於財產分配的契約，對不對？ A: 不只財產分配，其它像是婚後居住地、各種生活花費、甚至子女的姓氏都可事先協議。 B:
I’m preparing for my graduation project (1/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（一） A: The semester is almost over. What have you been up to recently? B: I’m in the middle of preparing for my graduation project. A: Graduation project? What’s it on? B: We have to present a research paper and do a product display. A: 這學期就快要結束了，你最近都在忙些什麼？ B: 我正在準備畢業專題。 A: 畢業專題？內容包括什麼？ B: 我們要發表研究報告，還要進行商品展示唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.