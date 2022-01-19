Jay Chou, BTS, Justin Bieber dominate Taiwan’s Spotify playlist 周董、BTS、小賈斯汀稱霸音樂串流榜

Who was the most-streamed singer on your Spotify playlist for last year? According to the online music giant, the King of Mando-pop Jay Chou was once again the most-streamed act in Taiwan, topping the annual music chart for three consecutive years. Global K-pop sensation BTS took the second spot, while Canada’s Justin Bieber came third.

The most-streamed songs for last year included “Your Name Engraved Herein” by singer Crowd Lu, “Oh Love, You Are Much Greater Than I Imagined” by rock band EggPlantEgg, and “Where I Lost Us” by rock band Accusefive. All three were theme songs from a blockbuster film or a TV drama. Rapper E.SO’s first solo album ”Outta Body” was the most-streamed album.

As for the category of Podcast — a blend of “iPod” and “broadcast” — “Gooaye,” a show about stock market investment, replaced “Bailingguo News” to top the playlist on Spotify. The two were followed by “Froggy,” hosted by YouTuber-turned-Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh, better known as Froggy.

Rapper E.SO attends an event in Taipei on April 20 last year. 瘦子去年四月二十日在台北市出席代言活動。 Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳逸寬

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

誰是你去年最愛收聽的歌手呢？據音樂串流龍頭Spotify的統計顯示，華語天王周杰倫是去年台灣最常播放的歌手，連續三年稱霸串流排行榜榜首。韓流天團防彈少年團勇奪亞軍，加拿大歌手小賈斯汀位居第三。

去年台灣收聽次數最多的歌曲，依序是歌手盧廣仲的《刻在我心底的名字》、樂團茄子蛋的《愛情你比我想的閣較偉大》、樂團告五人的《在這座城市遺失了你》，前三名都是熱門電影或電視劇主題曲。而瘦子單飛後的首張個人專輯《靈魂出竅》，則是去年收聽次數最高的專輯。

至於播客項目——該字「Podcast」是由「iPod」和「broadcast」所拼綴而成——股市投資節目《股癌》成功取代前年冠軍《百靈果》，第三名是《呱吉》，該節目由網紅轉型的台北市議員邱威傑（呱吉）主持。

(台北時報張聖恩)