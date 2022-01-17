A: The semester is almost over. What have you been up to recently?
B: I’m in the middle of preparing for my graduation project.
A: Graduation project? What’s it on?
B: We have to present a research paper and do a product display.
A: 這學期就快要結束了，你最近都在忙些什麼？
B: 我正在準備畢業專題。
A: 畢業專題？內容包括什麼？
B: 我們要發表研究報告，還要進行商品展示唷。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
in the middle of
“in the middle of” means to be in the process of carrying out a particular action, e.g. “I’m in the middle of a phone call — I’ll deal with it later.”
Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (5/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？（五） A: Wang’s marriage dispute has finally come to an end. B: You’re still gossiping about it. Why are you so interested in his marital affairs? A: It’s just a healthy dose of curiosity. B: There’s an old saying: “Even a great judge finds it hard to settle a family quarrel.” So outsiders should keep their noses out of private family matters. A: 老王的婚姻糾紛終於要落幕啦。 B: 你還真八卦，那麼關注他離婚的消息。 A: 我很好奇嘛，這不就是人們的天性嗎？ B: 俗話說：「清官難斷家務事。」這是人家夫妻之間的家務事，外人還是少插手吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: If Wang really does get divorced, what will happen to their house? B: Originally, he planned to give the house to his wife, but she refused. A: How come? B: His wife has said that she wants an equitable distribution of their assets according to the law. This might mean that she gets more than just the house, and it could also allow her to avoid paying a high level of gift tax. A: 如果老王真的離婚了，那他們的房子怎麼辦？ B: 他本來打算把房子直接送給他老婆，但被拒絕了。 A: 為什麼？ B: 他老婆說希望透過法律進行合理的財產分配，這樣搞不好能分更多，還不用付高額贈與稅。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further
A: When a couple gets divorced, in addition to custody rights, distribution of assets is another sticking point. B: I seem to remember that Wang and his wife registered their marriage in the US. A: Yep, I think that’s correct. So what? B: In many US states, the law provides for the equal distribution of assets, which means that all assets accumulated during the marriage are considered to be the common property of the couple. I reckon Wang may be in for some huge losses. A: 夫妻要離婚時，除了子女監護權以外，財產分配也是個難題。 B: 我記得老王當年是在美國登記結婚的。 A: 好像是，怎麼了？ B: 在美國許多州實行夫妻共同財產制，婚姻狀態下取得的財產，都算是兩人的共同財產，我看老王這次要虧大了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings