SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m preparing for my graduation project (1/5) 我正在準備畢業專題（一）

A: The semester is almost over. What have you been up to recently?

B: I’m in the middle of preparing for my graduation project.

A: Graduation project? What’s it on?

The graduation project presentation of National Taipei University of Business’s Department of International Business. 台北商業大學國際商務系的畢業專題發表會。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片︰台北時報張聖恩

B: We have to present a research paper and do a product display.

A: 這學期就快要結束了，你最近都在忙些什麼？

B: 我正在準備畢業專題。

A: 畢業專題？內容包括什麼？

B: 我們要發表研究報告，還要進行商品展示唷。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.