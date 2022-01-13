A: I heard that Wang and his wife signed a prenuptial agreement.
B: Ah, I know about this: a prenup is an agreement about how to distribute assets in the event of a divorce, right?
A: It doesn’t just cover assets, but also the location of residence during marriage, many different kinds of living expenses and even the surnames of their children can all be agreed through a prenup in advance.
B: Wow, that’s brilliant! If I had known about this, I would have signed one before I got hitched.
A: 聽說老王他們有簽「婚前協議書」。
B: 我知道，那是一種關於財產分配的契約，對不對？
A: 不只財產分配，其它像是婚後居住地、各種生活花費、甚至子女的姓氏都可事先協議。
B: 不錯嘛！早知道我們結婚時也該簽一份。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A Kaohsiung woman in her 70s, surnamed Huang, had an encounter with fraudsters who pretended to be her daughter in order to swindle her out of NT$100,000, but failed in the attempt. Not to be discouraged, the fraudsters still tried to launder money through Huang’s account, which would turn her into an accomplice, but luckily the police and the bank blocked the scam both times and prevented the fraud gang from tricking Huang again. According to the police investigation, 73-year-old Mrs Huang is a housewife who lives alone. She lost contact with her daughter more than five years after the daughter
A: Wow, I like your new shirt. B: This? It's old. It's a hand-me-down from my older brother. A: I didn't think it was your usual style. Still, it suits you really well. B: Thanks. I'll see if he has any other clothes he doesn't wear anymore. A: 哇！我喜歡你的新襯衫。 B: 你說這件嗎？這是我哥給我的舊衣服耶！ A: 這跟你平常穿的風格不同，不過還是很適合你。 B: 謝啦！我去看看他還有沒有什麼其他不要穿的衣服。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）
The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil. The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young. So
Did you hear the news about Wang's marriage breakup? (1/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？(一) A: Did you hear the news about Wang's marriage breakup? B: Do you mean Mr Wang who lives next door? It was really unexpected. A: His wife publicly exposed her husband as a serial philanderer. B: And he always maintained such a clean image. He really doesn't seem to be the type. A: 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ B: 你是說隔壁的老王嗎？真意外。 A: 他老婆還爆料，老王結婚後經常劈腿。 B: 他的形象一直很不錯，真是看不出來。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times / 台北時報張聖恩）