SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Did you hear the news about Wang’s marriage breakup? (4/5) 你有聽說老王要離婚的消息嗎？ (四）

A: I heard that Wang and his wife signed a prenuptial agreement.

B: Ah, I know about this: a prenup is an agreement about how to distribute assets in the event of a divorce, right?

A: It doesn’t just cover assets, but also the location of residence during marriage, many different kinds of living expenses and even the surnames of their children can all be agreed through a prenup in advance.

A celebrity couple who divorced last year: Wang Xiaofei and Big S. 去年離婚的名人夫妻︰汪小菲和大S。 Photo: Hu Shuan-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報胡舜翔

B: Wow, that’s brilliant! If I had known about this, I would have signed one before I got hitched.

A: 聽說老王他們有簽「婚前協議書」。

B: 我知道，那是一種關於財產分配的契約，對不對？

A: 不只財產分配，其它像是婚後居住地、各種生活花費、甚至子女的姓氏都可事先協議。

B: 不錯嘛！早知道我們結婚時也該簽一份。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.