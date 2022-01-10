Congratulations on being a cuckold! Taipei Representative Office in France: ‘It means you are extremely lucky.’ 祝人「被戴綠帽」？ 駐法代表處：是非常幸運的意思哦！

The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil.

The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young.

So why is it considered lucky to be a cuckold? The office explained that the phrase originated in 19th century France, when people thought that if you were unlucky enough to be cheated on, you must have suffered your fair share of misfortune. Therefore, the saying reflects the belief that there is always a rainbow after the rain and a future of good fortune will make up for the betrayal endured by the cuckold.

The French expression “avoir une chance de cocu” means to be extremely lucky. 法文片語「avoir une chance de cocu」是用來形容非常幸運。 Photo: AP 照片: 美聯社

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

我駐法代表處在臉書粉專「Taiwan en France」發文指出，「Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!（他真有被戴綠帽的好運呢！）」這句話並非在諷刺他人，而是形容「非常幸運」。

我駐法代表處解釋，句子中的「cocu」指的是「被戴綠帽的人」，該單字源於「cocu（布穀鳥）」，布穀鳥是出了名的「不專情」，不僅伴侶不固定，也不會築巢養育幼鳥。

至於為何被戴綠帽還被視為是好運呢？我駐法代表處解釋，這個片語起源於十九世紀，當時人們認為沒有什麼事比被戴綠帽還不幸，也因此，人們相信，當人生衰事連連、跌落谷底之後，必定會否極泰來、好運降臨。

(自由時報)