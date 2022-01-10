The Taipei Representative Office in France recently posted a short article on its Facebook page “Taiwan en France,” to explain that the French expression “Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!” (he is as lucky as a cuckold), far from being a sarcastic remark, is rather an expression to congratulate someone as a lucky devil.
The office explained that the word “cocu” in the sentence refers to “being a cuckold.” The word ‘s original meaning is cuckoo, a bird famous for its promiscuity. Cuckoos not only don’t have fixed partners, they also won’t make their own nests or raise their young.
So why is it considered lucky to be a cuckold? The office explained that the phrase originated in 19th century France, when people thought that if you were unlucky enough to be cheated on, you must have suffered your fair share of misfortune. Therefore, the saying reflects the belief that there is always a rainbow after the rain and a future of good fortune will make up for the betrayal endured by the cuckold.
Photo: AP 照片: 美聯社
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
我駐法代表處在臉書粉專「Taiwan en France」發文指出，「Il a vraiment une chance de cocu!（他真有被戴綠帽的好運呢！）」這句話並非在諷刺他人，而是形容「非常幸運」。
我駐法代表處解釋，句子中的「cocu」指的是「被戴綠帽的人」，該單字源於「cocu（布穀鳥）」，布穀鳥是出了名的「不專情」，不僅伴侶不固定，也不會築巢養育幼鳥。
至於為何被戴綠帽還被視為是好運呢？我駐法代表處解釋，這個片語起源於十九世紀，當時人們認為沒有什麼事比被戴綠帽還不幸，也因此，人們相信，當人生衰事連連、跌落谷底之後，必定會否極泰來、好運降臨。
(自由時報)
A Kaohsiung woman in her 70s, surnamed Huang, had an encounter with fraudsters who pretended to be her daughter in order to swindle her out of NT$100,000, but failed in the attempt. Not to be discouraged, the fraudsters still tried to launder money through Huang’s account, which would turn her into an accomplice, but luckily the police and the bank blocked the scam both times and prevented the fraud gang from tricking Huang again. According to the police investigation, 73-year-old Mrs Huang is a housewife who lives alone. She lost contact with her daughter more than five years after the daughter
The “Harry Potter” film series that consists of eight blockbusters has swept the world since the release of its first movie in 2001. To celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, HBO launched a show titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” on New Year’s Day, as the lead actors and filmmakers were reunited. The series featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and a dozen big stars is undoubtedly one of the most successful movie franchise of all time, grossing as much as over US$7.7 billion (NT$213.3 billion). The show featured the cast reminiscing about the movies as well as festivities
A: What’s wrong? You don’t look very happy today. B: I’m just tired. I haven’t been sleeping very well. A: Oh, come on. I know you like the back of my hand. I can tell when something serious is wrong. B: You’re right. I just got my credit card bill and was a bit shocked at how big it is. I’m not sure how I’m going to pay it off. A: 你怎麼了？今天看起來不太高興的樣子。 B: 我只是累了啦。最近一直睡不好。 A: 少來，我最了解你了，我知道一定有什麼事非常不對勁。 B: 你說得沒錯啦。我剛收到信用卡帳單，金額之大讓我有點驚訝。不知道要怎麼樣才能夠繳清。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times∕ 台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is there anyone else with their hands free? (3/5) 有沒有其他人有空的？（三） A: Is that my sandwich you are eating? B: Whoops. You’ve caught me red-handed. I’m really sorry, I didn’t have time to buy dinner, and I’m starving. A: Don’t worry about it. But you owe me lunch tomorrow. I was saving that sandwich for then. B: I’ll do you better than that. How about I buy you a steak at the weekend, to say sorry? A: 你吃的是我的三明治嗎？ B: 哎呀！被你抓到了！真的很抱歉，我沒時間去買晚餐，而且我好餓喔。 A: 沒關係啦，可是你要負責明天的午餐喔。那個三明治我本來是要等到明天午餐才吃的。 B: 我會加倍奉還。週末我請你吃牛排跟你賠罪，你覺得怎麼樣？ （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.