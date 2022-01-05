The “Harry Potter” film series that consists of eight blockbusters has swept the world since the release of its first movie in 2001. To celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, HBO launched a show titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” on New Year’s Day, as the lead actors and filmmakers were reunited.
The series featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and a dozen big stars is undoubtedly one of the most successful movie franchise of all time, grossing as much as over US$7.7 billion (NT$213.3 billion). The show featured the cast reminiscing about the movies as well as festivities in the Great Hall of “Hogwarts” — a fictional wizarding school where all the magic happens.
As the magic fever continues globally, fans are excited about the opening of the world’s fourth “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Beijing in September last year. The other three theme parks are located in Orlando, Osaka and Hollywood, respectively.
Photo courtesy of HBO 照片：HBO提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
熱門電影《哈利波特》系列總共拍了八部，自首部電影二○○一年上映以來便席捲全球。為了慶祝該系列問世二十周年，HBO於元旦製播特別節目《哈利波特二十周年：重返霍格華茲》，邀請主角與製片再度重聚一堂。
該系列的主角包括「哈利」丹尼爾雷德克里夫、「榮恩」魯伯特葛林特、「妙麗」艾瑪華森及多位大牌明星，在全球狂賣超過七十七億美元（約兩千一百多億台幣），是史上最賣座的電影系列之一！大團圓特輯中，除了主角回顧當年拍片的部分，還有在「霍格華茲」大廳舉行的節慶活動——而這座虛構的魔法學院正是奇蹟發生的地方。
隨著這股魔法的熱潮持續延燒，全球第四座「哈利波特的魔法世界」主題樂園於去年九月，已在北京環球度假區盛大開幕，令所有影迷相當興奮。其它三座魔法主題樂園則分別位於奧蘭多、大阪、好萊塢。
(台北時報張聖恩)
