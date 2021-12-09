A: Have you got the lid off that jar yet?
B: No, I can’t seem to move it. It’s stuck fast. It doesn’t matter how much I twist it, there’s absolutely no give. I give in.
A: Give me a go. I think I’ve got a stronger grip than you.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’m not sure you do, but here, you’re welcome. Give it your best shot.
A: 你打開罐子的蓋子了嗎？
B: 沒，我好像就是沒辦法打開。蓋子緊緊黏住了，不論我多用力扭，它就是紋風不動。我放棄。
A: 讓我來。我的握力應該比你強。
B: 我不確定哦。不過拿去，別客氣。你就好好試一下吧。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
There’s absolutely no give
Here, give is a noun meaning movement. If something does not move even the slightest amount, it has no “give. ”
