SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (3/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （三） A: Do your eyes feel any better after using those eye drops I prescribed for you last time? B: It’s easier for me to see things now, but I still can’t see the words on the blackboard all that clearly. A: OK, so I think you should be wearing glasses. There’s an optician next door with professional optometrists, so you can go over there and see them. B: What do you think about me having laser surgery? A: Your short-sightedness is not that serious, it won’t have too much of an impact on your everyday life, so I don’t think you need to have