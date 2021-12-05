Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
Osteoporosis is a silent killer of middle-aged and elderly people, so how to save one's "skeleton fund" is an important dietary consideration for seniors. Cabbage, which is sometimes called the "national vegetable," is said to be able to prevent osteoporosis. In this regard, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has clarified that simply eating cabbage is not enough. The FDA says that cabbage does contain vitamin K, which can help the absorption of calcium and vitamin D, thus promoting bone metabolism, but to promote bone calcification you also need to get enough calcium.
A: Why do you always squint when you look at the blackboard? Is it blurry? B: Yes. Why is the teacher’s writing so fuzzy? It wasn’t like that before. A: Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! B: I think you’re right. I’ve been doing lessons from home these past few months, staring at the computer screen all day. A: And I suppose you’ve been playing computer games after class, too. You should go and see an eye specialist as soon as possible. A: 你為什麼看黑板一直瞇著眼睛啊？是看不清楚嗎？ B: 對呀！老師寫的字怎麼都一片模糊？以前不會這樣的。 A: 完蛋了，你近視了！ B: 我猜也是。前幾個月在家上課，眼睛一天到晚都盯著電腦螢幕。 A: 更不要說你下課以後還打電動了。你應該趕快去看眼科醫師。 (Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱) Audio recordings
Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (3/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （三） A: Do your eyes feel any better after using those eye drops I prescribed for you last time? B: It’s easier for me to see things now, but I still can’t see the words on the blackboard all that clearly. A: OK, so I think you should be wearing glasses. There’s an optician next door with professional optometrists, so you can go over there and see them. B: What do you think about me having laser surgery? A: Your short-sightedness is not that serious, it won’t have too much of an impact on your everyday life, so I don’t think you need to have
Oh, no, you’re short-sighted! (2/5) 完蛋了，你近視了！ （二） A: Cover your right eye and look at the eye chart in front of you, then tell me which way the letter “E” I point to is facing. B: Up. That one is facing left. Erm… right. A: And how about this in the row below? B: It’s too small. I can’t make it out. A: Hmmm, then you are short-sighted. For now, I’m going to prescribe you some eye drops to help your eyes relax. Use them twice, five minutes apart, before you go to bed. B: OK, thank you, doctor. A: 你把右眼遮住，看前面這張視力檢查表，然後告訴我指的字母E開口朝哪邊。 B: 朝上。這個朝左。嗯……右邊。 A: 那下面這排這個呢？ B: