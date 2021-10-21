A: If you don’t want to go into a food coma after eating food, there is another thing you could try: eating more fruit and vegetables.
B: Ah, I’ve tried that! For a while I wanted to lose weight, and I only ate vegetables and chicken salad for all three meals, and I ended up not being able to sleep because I was so hungry. I gave that idea up pretty quickly.
A: That was a bit extreme: I’m not surprised you couldn’t see it through. Starchy foods will make you feel satiated. I’m not saying you shouldn’t eat them, I’m just saying you should have a balanced diet.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: If I don’t feel full when I eat, I will just feel empty inside, and I will just want to keep on eating.
A: 如果你希望吃過飯以後不要那麼想睡，還有一個辦法，就是多吃蔬菜水果。
B: 啊，我試過了！有一陣子我想要減肥，三餐只吃蔬菜雞肉沙拉，結果餓得睡不著覺！沒過多久我就投降了。
A: 你這樣有點極端，難怪沒辦法堅持下去。澱粉類的食物會給你飽足感，不是說都不能吃啦，營養平均就好。
B: 我如果吃飯沒有飽足感，就會覺得很空虛，會一直想要再吃。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
“I will just feel empty inside”
This is a play on the word “empty,” meaning both an empty stomach and an empty feeling from being unsatiated.
