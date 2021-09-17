B: Did your niece receive the birthday card?
A: I have no idea. It’s been over two weeks, so I assume it has arrived, although there are still postal delays due to the pandemic.
B: She must have got it. Since you made the effort to go and buy the card, include a handwritten message and send it, she could at least have shown some appreciation. She could have e-mailed or phoned. If I were you, I wouldn’t put myself through the trouble on her behalf next year.
A: Give her a break. She’s only three.
B: 你的姪女收到生日卡了嗎？
A: 我不知道，已經兩星期了。雖然郵件還是會被疫情延誤，我猜應該寄到了吧。
B: 她一定收到了，既然你特別去買卡片，親筆寫上賀詞才寄出，她至少也該表達謝意，寫封電子郵件或打通電話給你。像她這種表現，我要是你的話，明年才不會這麼麻煩寄生日卡給她咧。
A: 她才三歲，你就饒了她吧。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The blow caused to the airline industry by the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially felt by budget airlines, which mostly operate narrow-bodied passenger jets and have therefore been unable to develop a sideline in air freight during the pandemic. According to one academic’s analysis, when the outbreak stabilizes, businesses are targeting a trend in so-called “revenge travel.” However, she also hopes that, rather than the pre-pandemic price wars between budget airlines, the consolidation that has taken place during the pandemic will restore healthy competition in the industry. According to associate professor Melody Dai of National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Transportation
Many people choose to drink coffee for refreshment when they feel weary, but it would be wrong to think that coffee is the only thing that contains caffeine. There is caffeine in tea, cocoa, cola drinks and so on. Is caffeine good or bad for your health? Nutritionists say that getting an appropriate amount of caffeine can promote gastrointestinal peristalsis and perk you up, but remember not to take too much, otherwise it may put even more strain on your body. On Aug. 24, nutritionist Yu Chu-ching wrote a post on her “Julie dietician” Facebook page, saying that the main benefits of
A: Do you need anything from the stationery store? I’m going to town this afternoon. B: I can’t think of anything right now; I’ll message you if I think of something later. What are you going for? A: I’m going to choose a nice card for my nephew. He’s just graduated, and I want to say congratulations. B: Can’t you just send him a message through social media? It’ll save you a lot of time. A: 你有需要什麼文具嗎？我今天下午會上街唷。 B: 我現在想不起來，等一下如果想到了再傳訊給你。你上街幹嘛？ A: 我要幫姪子選一張好看的賀卡，他剛畢業了，我想恭喜他。 B: 你就不能在社群媒體上傳訊給他嗎？這樣還能節省很多時間。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to
The world’s largest plant that sucks carbon dioxide directly from the air and deposits it underground started operating on Wednesday last week, the company behind the nascent green technology said. Swiss start-up Climeworks AG, which specializes in capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air, has partnered with Icelandic carbon storage firm Carbfix to develop a plant that sucks out up to 4,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. That’s the equivalent of the annual emissions from about 790 cars. Last year, global CO2 emissions totaled 31.5 billion tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency. Direct air capture is one of the few technologies