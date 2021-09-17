SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (5/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（五）

B: Did your niece receive the birthday card?

A: I have no idea. It’s been over two weeks, so I assume it has arrived, although there are still postal delays due to the pandemic.

B: She must have got it. Since you made the effort to go and buy the card, include a handwritten message and send it, she could at least have shown some appreciation. She could have e-mailed or phoned. If I were you, I wouldn’t put myself through the trouble on her behalf next year.

A toddler plays with a mobile phone. 一名幼童把玩著手機。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: Give her a break. She’s only three.

B: 你的姪女收到生日卡了嗎？

A: 我不知道，已經兩星期了。雖然郵件還是會被疫情延誤，我猜應該寄到了吧。

B: 她一定收到了，既然你特別去買卡片，親筆寫上賀詞才寄出，她至少也該表達謝意，寫封電子郵件或打通電話給你。像她這種表現，我要是你的話，明年才不會這麼麻煩寄生日卡給她咧。

A: 她才三歲，你就饒了她吧。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.