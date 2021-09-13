SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (1/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（一）

A: Do you need anything from the stationery store? I’m going to town this afternoon.

B: I can’t think of anything right now; I’ll message you if I think of something later. What are you going for?

A: I’m going to choose a nice card for my nephew. He’s just graduated, and I want to say congratulations.

A stack of color pencils. 一堆彩色鉛筆。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Can’t you just send him a message through social media? It’ll save you a lot of time.

A: 你有需要什麼文具嗎？我今天下午會上街唷。

B: 我現在想不起來，等一下如果想到了再傳訊給你。你上街幹嘛？

A: 我要幫姪子選一張好看的賀卡，他剛畢業了，我想恭喜他。

B: 你就不能在社群媒體上傳訊給他嗎？這樣還能節省很多時間。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.