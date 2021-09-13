A: Do you need anything from the stationery store? I’m going to town this afternoon.
B: I can’t think of anything right now; I’ll message you if I think of something later. What are you going for?
A: I’m going to choose a nice card for my nephew. He’s just graduated, and I want to say congratulations.
B: Can’t you just send him a message through social media? It’ll save you a lot of time.
A: 你有需要什麼文具嗎？我今天下午會上街唷。
B: 我現在想不起來，等一下如果想到了再傳訊給你。你上街幹嘛？
A: 我要幫姪子選一張好看的賀卡，他剛畢業了，我想恭喜他。
B: 你就不能在社群媒體上傳訊給他嗎？這樣還能節省很多時間。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (2/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（二） A: Hi, I’d like a haircut, and a hair wash since I’m here. B: How would you like it? A: Like this, but shorter, to about shoulder length. B: Have you thought about getting a perm? Wavy hair would really suit the shape of your face. A: Sure, but I don’t want tight curls. I had a perm some time ago and I ended up looking old, and I haven’t dared to have another one since. B: Don’t worry. Have a look through the styles in this magazine. We’ll give you a full hair treatment, on the house. A: 你好！我要剪頭髮，順便洗頭。 B: