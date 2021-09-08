SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (3/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（三）

A: Some of the foam has dripped onto my face and onto the cape.

B: Sorry, I’ll wipe it away with a towel. Am I using too much strength, or is this OK?

A: Could you put more into it here, that’s right. And a little lighter over here.

A woman enjoying a hair wash. 享受洗髮的女子。 Photo: Shen Chao-liang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者沈昭良

B: OK, let’s go over there to rinse your hair. How is the water temperature? Not too hot?

A: It’s fine. Please don’t apply any conditioner: I’ve heard it blocks up the follicles.

B: OK. It’s washed. Let’s go over there for a blow dry.

A: 有泡沫掉在我的臉上，還有斗篷上。

B: 不好意思，我幫你用毛巾擦一下。洗頭這樣的力道可以嗎？

A: 麻煩這邊抓用力一點，對對對。還有這邊輕一點。

B: 好了，我們到那邊去沖洗頭髮。水溫這樣可以嗎？

A: 可以。待會請不用幫我上潤絲精，因為聽說會阻塞毛孔。

B: OK。洗好了。我們到那邊去吹乾。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.