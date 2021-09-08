A: Some of the foam has dripped onto my face and onto the cape.
B: Sorry, I’ll wipe it away with a towel. Am I using too much strength, or is this OK?
A: Could you put more into it here, that’s right. And a little lighter over here.
Photo: Shen Chao-liang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者沈昭良
B: OK, let’s go over there to rinse your hair. How is the water temperature? Not too hot?
A: It’s fine. Please don’t apply any conditioner: I’ve heard it blocks up the follicles.
B: OK. It’s washed. Let’s go over there for a blow dry.
A: 有泡沫掉在我的臉上，還有斗篷上。
B: 不好意思，我幫你用毛巾擦一下。洗頭這樣的力道可以嗎？
A: 麻煩這邊抓用力一點，對對對。還有這邊輕一點。
B: 好了，我們到那邊去沖洗頭髮。水溫這樣可以嗎？
A: 可以。待會請不用幫我上潤絲精，因為聽說會阻塞毛孔。
B: OK。洗好了。我們到那邊去吹乾。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“I’ve heard it blocks up the follicles”
They could also have said it blocks up the “pores.” Follicles are the tunnel-shaped structures in the skin from which hair grows; pores are the openings at the surface of the skin leading down into the follicle.
