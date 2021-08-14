SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose! B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in? A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air! B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale. A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have