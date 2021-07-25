Kaohsiung bee invasion: More than 500 hives removed by authorities 東南亞小蜜蜂入侵高雄 清除五百多件

A n invasion of Southeast Asian dwarf honey bees, suspected to have entered the country via cargo or passenger ship, and initially detected not far from Kaohsiung Harbor, is causing problems in the city. Since the bees prefer to build their hives on branches, poles or other long cylindrical objects found on balconies, their presence often causes a big shock to residents. In the first half of this year alone, Kaohsiung public health officials have removed more than 500 beehives — a clear indication that the bee population is gradually expanding through the city. In an effort to deal with the increasing number of beehives and bee reproduction in metropolitan areas, the Kaohsiung City Government has set aside a budget of NT$5.25 million to capture the bees.

Suspecting that the influx of Southeast Asian bees came via cargo or passenger ship, the Council of Agriculture and Kaohsiung City Government Agriculture Bureau have launched an investigation. Dwarf honey bees are small — just half the size of a normal bee — and are a species of wild honey bee endemic to South and East Asia. The bee population, initially discovered in close proximity to Kaohsiung Harbor, spread into Cianjhen and Siaogang districts, then expanded into other areas of the city. The highest bee population density was found in areas surrounding Kaohsiung International Airport in Siaogang District. While the authorities suspect that the bees came via cargo or passenger ship, they have been unable to confirm the cause of the outbreak and continue to investigate.

For public officials, the most concerning aspect of the situation is that dwarf honey bees favor establishing their hives on walls and balconies in residential areas and particularly love using the branches of bushes, shrubs and trees. A medium-sized beehive will be about 20cm long and will wrap around or sit upon a branch, pole or similar-shaped cylindrical object. A bee colony will contain anything from several hundred up to over 10,000 bees, presenting a danger in residential areas.

A Southeast Asian dwarf honey bee hive is pictured on a residential balcony in Kaohsiung on Monday. 圖為住家陽台上的東南亞小蜜蜂蜂巢，本週一攝於高雄市。 Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳文嬋

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

東南亞小蜜蜂入侵，最早出現在高雄港附近，懷疑因貨運或航運入境，偏好到住家陽台內的樹枝或桿條築巢，經常讓民眾大吃一驚。高雄市今年上半年清除五百多件，凸顯族群逐年擴大，且在都會城市中築巢、繁殖，市府今年編列五百二十五萬元捕蜂。

疑似從貨運或航運入境，農委會與高雄市政府農業局調查，小蜜蜂體型嬌小，僅一般蜜蜂一半，是分布於南亞、東南亞的小型野蜜蜂之一，最早出現在高雄港附近，包括前鎮、小港一帶，而今族群再擴大到其它區域，以小港機場周邊密度最高，懷疑因貨運或航運入境，但真正原因仍調查中。

A specimen of a Southeast Asian dwarf honey bee queen, top left, is pictured next to a worker bee, top center, and a drone bee, top right, in an undated photograph. 東南亞小蜜蜂蜂后（左上）、工蜂（中上）及雄蜂（右上）的標本，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture 照片：農業委員會提供

最令人擔憂的是，小蜜蜂偏好在住家附近圍牆或陽台等處，及灌木或小喬木枝條上築巢，中等蜂巢尺寸約二十公分，包裹或固定於樹枝或桿狀物，蜂群數百隻至上萬隻不等，形成住家風險。

（自由時報陳文嬋）