A n invasion of Southeast Asian dwarf honey bees, suspected to have entered the country via cargo or passenger ship, and initially detected not far from Kaohsiung Harbor, is causing problems in the city. Since the bees prefer to build their hives on branches, poles or other long cylindrical objects found on balconies, their presence often causes a big shock to residents. In the first half of this year alone, Kaohsiung public health officials have removed more than 500 beehives — a clear indication that the bee population is gradually expanding through the city. In an effort to deal with the increasing number of beehives and bee reproduction in metropolitan areas, the Kaohsiung City Government has set aside a budget of NT$5.25 million to capture the bees.
Suspecting that the influx of Southeast Asian bees came via cargo or passenger ship, the Council of Agriculture and Kaohsiung City Government Agriculture Bureau have launched an investigation. Dwarf honey bees are small — just half the size of a normal bee — and are a species of wild honey bee endemic to South and East Asia. The bee population, initially discovered in close proximity to Kaohsiung Harbor, spread into Cianjhen and Siaogang districts, then expanded into other areas of the city. The highest bee population density was found in areas surrounding Kaohsiung International Airport in Siaogang District. While the authorities suspect that the bees came via cargo or passenger ship, they have been unable to confirm the cause of the outbreak and continue to investigate.
For public officials, the most concerning aspect of the situation is that dwarf honey bees favor establishing their hives on walls and balconies in residential areas and particularly love using the branches of bushes, shrubs and trees. A medium-sized beehive will be about 20cm long and will wrap around or sit upon a branch, pole or similar-shaped cylindrical object. A bee colony will contain anything from several hundred up to over 10,000 bees, presenting a danger in residential areas.
Photo: Chen Wen-chan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳文嬋
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
東南亞小蜜蜂入侵，最早出現在高雄港附近，懷疑因貨運或航運入境，偏好到住家陽台內的樹枝或桿條築巢，經常讓民眾大吃一驚。高雄市今年上半年清除五百多件，凸顯族群逐年擴大，且在都會城市中築巢、繁殖，市府今年編列五百二十五萬元捕蜂。
疑似從貨運或航運入境，農委會與高雄市政府農業局調查，小蜜蜂體型嬌小，僅一般蜜蜂一半，是分布於南亞、東南亞的小型野蜜蜂之一，最早出現在高雄港附近，包括前鎮、小港一帶，而今族群再擴大到其它區域，以小港機場周邊密度最高，懷疑因貨運或航運入境，但真正原因仍調查中。
Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture 照片：農業委員會提供
最令人擔憂的是，小蜜蜂偏好在住家附近圍牆或陽台等處，及灌木或小喬木枝條上築巢，中等蜂巢尺寸約二十公分，包裹或固定於樹枝或桿狀物，蜂群數百隻至上萬隻不等，形成住家風險。
（自由時報陳文嬋）
Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is finally taking place between this Friday and Aug. 8. The 68-member Taiwan team is set to take part in 18 sports, including archery, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, dressage, golf, gymnastics, judo, karate, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field and weightlifting. Taiwan only won one gold and two bronze medals at the Rio Olympics. Although a forecast of medals is difficult since the pandemic has disrupted qualifying events and training, Taiwan is expected to get five to 10 medals. Some top athletes — such as weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, gymnast
What are we going to do with them all? (1/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（一） A: I’ve just got a phone call from downstairs. We’ve received a delivery of mangoes, a gift from management. B: Fantastic. Mangoes are the king of all fruits. How many boxes? A: They said 25. That’s over 200 mangoes. We have a reduced staff, now that most people are working from home. What are we going to do with them all? B: Well, we can’t keep them in the office overnight. They might go bad, and the fragrance will attract rodents. What shall we do? A: 樓下打電話來說，說有一批芒果送來，是公司要給我們的。 B: 太棒了。芒果是水果之王。有幾箱啊？ A: 他們說有二十五箱。這樣就有超過兩百顆芒果耶。我們現在縮減上班人力，大部分的人都在家上班。這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？ B: 嗯，我們不能把芒果放在辦公室整晚，可能會壞掉，而且香味會把老鼠引來。該怎麼辦才好呢？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
When users get asked on iPhone devices if they’d like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That’s worrying Facebook Inc.’s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads. The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their Internet activity. According to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth, people are giving apps permission to track their behavior just 25 percent
A: We still haven’t decided what to do with all these free mangoes. I keep coming up with ideas, and you just shoot them all down. B: I think the fairest thing to do is just divide the boxes between the staff. A: There are 25 boxes and only 20 people working here today. What do we do with the other five boxes? B: Go home and get your blender and the milk and ice. I could do with a smoothie after all this back and forth. A: 我們還沒決定到底要怎麼處理這些免費的芒果。我不停想到一些做法，可是都一直被你打槍。 B: 我覺得最公平的做法，就是把這幾箱平均分配給同事。 A: 這裡有二十五箱，可是今天只有二十個人來上班。那剩下的五箱要怎麼辦？ B: 回去把你的果汁機、牛奶和冰帶來啦！我們討論那麼久，我真的需要喝點冰沙了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)