SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are we going to do with them all? (5/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（五）

A: We still haven’t decided what to do with all these free mangoes. I keep coming up with ideas, and you just shoot them all down.

B: I think the fairest thing to do is just divide the boxes between the staff.

A: There are 25 boxes and only 20 people working here today. What do we do with the other five boxes?

A mango smoothie. 一壺芒果冰沙。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Go home and get your blender and the milk and ice. I could do with a smoothie after all this back and forth.

A: 我們還沒決定到底要怎麼處理這些免費的芒果。我不停想到一些做法，可是都一直被你打槍。

B: 我覺得最公平的做法，就是把這幾箱平均分配給同事。

A: 這裡有二十五箱，可是今天只有二十個人來上班。那剩下的五箱要怎麼辦？

B: 回去把你的果汁機、牛奶和冰帶來啦！我們討論那麼久，我真的需要喝點冰沙了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)