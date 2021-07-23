A: We still haven’t decided what to do with all these free mangoes. I keep coming up with ideas, and you just shoot them all down.
B: I think the fairest thing to do is just divide the boxes between the staff.
A: There are 25 boxes and only 20 people working here today. What do we do with the other five boxes?
B: Go home and get your blender and the milk and ice. I could do with a smoothie after all this back and forth.
A: 我們還沒決定到底要怎麼處理這些免費的芒果。我不停想到一些做法，可是都一直被你打槍。
B: 我覺得最公平的做法，就是把這幾箱平均分配給同事。
A: 這裡有二十五箱，可是今天只有二十個人來上班。那剩下的五箱要怎麼辦？
B: 回去把你的果汁機、牛奶和冰帶來啦！我們討論那麼久，我真的需要喝點冰沙了。
The former residence of influential physician Mao Chao-chuan, an 85-year-old house located in Tainan’s Lioujia District, has recently undergone a two-year restoration to transform it into the “Chuan Residence 1936 Youth Co-creativity Base.” As well as being run by local youth, the building will serve the local community as a heritage museum and library, and as an exhibition and performance space for local arts and culture. Mao’s father, Mao Wei-lin, was the head of what was then Lioujia Village during the Japanese colonial era. After attaining a medical degree in Japan, Mao Chao-chuan returned to Lioujia Village to practise medicine and
Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is finally taking place between this Friday and Aug. 8. The 68-member Taiwan team is set to take part in 18 sports, including archery, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, dressage, golf, gymnastics, judo, karate, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field and weightlifting. Taiwan only won one gold and two bronze medals at the Rio Olympics. Although a forecast of medals is difficult since the pandemic has disrupted qualifying events and training, Taiwan is expected to get five to 10 medals. Some top athletes — such as weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, gymnast
When users get asked on iPhone devices if they’d like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That’s worrying Facebook Inc.’s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads. The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their Internet activity. According to Branch, which analyzes mobile app growth, people are giving apps permission to track their behavior just 25 percent