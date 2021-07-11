Taiwanese artist Rita Lin, who is from the Atayal village of Sqoyaw (Huanshan) in Taichung’s Lishan mountain region, was approached by the Tourism Bureau and Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration to create an artwork to adorn the second floor lobby area of Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Taichung Station. The result is “Atayal Princess and Apple Blossom,” a large lightbox “advertisement” that showcases the unique local flavor of the Atayal people’s elegant woven fabric designs and Lishan’s alpine apple blossom.
The organizers hope that the artwork, which will stay on display at the station until Aug. 31, will attract more tourists to travel to the Lishan area. With travel to the area currently not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration has uploaded an online exhibition of Lin’s work onto their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trimnt/.
A contemporary artist from Taiwan’s Atayal community, Lin’s enchanting innovative and romantic style uses a highly saturated and broad color palette to capture the personalities, flowers, plants, woven fabrics and other aspects of traditional life in her home village and draw out the unique qualities of Lishan’s indigenous culture and ecological industries.
Photo courtesy of the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration 照片：參山國家風景區管理處提供
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
觀光局與參山國家風景區管理處邀請大梨山環山部落藝術家林春節進行藝術創作，在高鐵台中站二樓大廳設計展出《泰雅公主與蘋果花》大型燈箱形象廣告，呈現泰雅原民瑰麗編織與梨山蘋果花開特有的風情。
舉辦單位希望吸引遊客到梨山旅遊，展出將至八月三十一日止，疫情期間也在參山處粉絲頁「趣遊參山：獅頭山、梨山、八卦山」推出「泰．愛．你」線上畫展（https://www.facebook.com/trimnt/），邀請民眾一起欣賞泰雅原民風情之美，疫情後來趟梨山之旅。
Photo: Chen Chien-chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳建志
林春節老師是台灣泰雅族當代藝術家，作品表現出創新浪漫風格，透過高彩度及多種顏色，勾勒出部落的人物、花卉、植物、編織及傳統的生活紀錄，呈現梨山地區原民文化及生態產業特色，畫風迷人又吸睛。
(自由時報記者陳建志)
With Yushan National Park having being closed to the public for more than a month to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak, animals are once more free to stroll around on the forest paths and trails in the park’s recreation areas. Elegant Mikado pheasants, shy Formosan serows, sambar deer and other creatures have all been showing up and foraging at their leisure. Animals that used to only appear at dawn and dusk, when there is not much sign of humans, are now more visible than before. The Yushan National Park administration says that sambars have recently often been seen grazing in and
What did you think about that story? (1/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（一） A: What did you think about that story? B: The one about the desperate man who becomes inspired by his son? A: The moral of the story was that having a positive approach to life will ultimately pay great dividends. B: I thought it was quite depressing. The father was not a particularly nice person. A: It was a story of transformation. I can’t believe you responded to it in that way. It’s almost like we heard two completely different stories. A: 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？ B: 你是說那個走投無路的人，後來被他兒子感動的故事嗎？ A: 這個故事是要告訴我們，用正面的態度面對人生，最後會得到很大的報酬。 B: 我覺得這個故事還蠻令人沮喪的。那個爸爸不是什麼好人。 A: 這個故事是在講蛻變。沒想到你的反應竟然會是這樣！好像我們聽到的是完全不一樣的故事。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further
Wimbledon will no longer provide different colored towels to men and women players after officials decided to scrap one of the last bastions of genderism. Traditionally men were given two “championship” green and purple towels, while women received two “seasonal” ones, which in 2019 were pink and turquoise. But this year, for the first time, players are receiving one of each when they step on court. A Wimbledon source said that this was one of the last male/female distinctions to go, having committed to equal pay in 2007 and equal tweets about male and female players a few years ago,
What did you think about that story? (2/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（二） A: What made you think the father was such a bad person? He was trying to find a job to support his son! B: He spent most of the morning searching for work, but the rest of the evening, and all of his money, in the bar. A: He was exhausted and depressed. B: Then he returned home and, when he heard his son had failed his exam, he looked daggers at him and went straight to bed, without giving his son an evening meal. A: But his son had expected his father to have a go