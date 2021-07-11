Aboriginal artist’s homage to Atayal culture and Taitung’s Lishan region 高鐵台中站燈箱吸睛 泰雅畫家呈現梨山之美

Taiwanese artist Rita Lin, who is from the Atayal village of Sqoyaw (Huanshan) in Taichung’s Lishan mountain region, was approached by the Tourism Bureau and Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration to create an artwork to adorn the second floor lobby area of Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Taichung Station. The result is “Atayal Princess and Apple Blossom,” a large lightbox “advertisement” that showcases the unique local flavor of the Atayal people’s elegant woven fabric designs and Lishan’s alpine apple blossom.

The organizers hope that the artwork, which will stay on display at the station until Aug. 31, will attract more tourists to travel to the Lishan area. With travel to the area currently not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration has uploaded an online exhibition of Lin’s work onto their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/trimnt/.

A contemporary artist from Taiwan’s Atayal community, Lin’s enchanting innovative and romantic style uses a highly saturated and broad color palette to capture the personalities, flowers, plants, woven fabrics and other aspects of traditional life in her home village and draw out the unique qualities of Lishan’s indigenous culture and ecological industries.

“Sweetheart/raspberries” by Rita Lin.《甜心/覆盆子》， 林春節。 Photo courtesy of the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration 照片：參山國家風景區管理處提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

觀光局與參山國家風景區管理處邀請大梨山環山部落藝術家林春節進行藝術創作，在高鐵台中站二樓大廳設計展出《泰雅公主與蘋果花》大型燈箱形象廣告，呈現泰雅原民瑰麗編織與梨山蘋果花開特有的風情。

舉辦單位希望吸引遊客到梨山旅遊，展出將至八月三十一日止，疫情期間也在參山處粉絲頁「趣遊參山：獅頭山、梨山、八卦山」推出「泰．愛．你」線上畫展（https://www.facebook.com/trimnt/），邀請民眾一起欣賞泰雅原民風情之美，疫情後來趟梨山之旅。

Atayal artist Rita Lin’s “Atayal Princess and Apple Blossom” lightbox artwork is displayed at Taiwan High Speed Rail Taichung Station in an undated photograph. 台灣泰雅族藝術家林春節在高鐵台中站展出的《泰雅公主與蘋果花》大型燈箱作品，照片日期不詳。 Photo: Chen Chien-chi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者陳建志

林春節老師是台灣泰雅族當代藝術家，作品表現出創新浪漫風格，透過高彩度及多種顏色，勾勒出部落的人物、花卉、植物、編織及傳統的生活紀錄，呈現梨山地區原民文化及生態產業特色，畫風迷人又吸睛。

(自由時報記者陳建志)