While the humans are away, birds and beasts come out to play 沒「人」打擾！玉山野生動物通通跑出來

With Yushan National Park having being closed to the public for more than a month to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak, animals are once more free to stroll around on the forest paths and trails in the park’s recreation areas. Elegant Mikado pheasants, shy Formosan serows, sambar deer and other creatures have all been showing up and foraging at their leisure. Animals that used to only appear at dawn and dusk, when there is not much sign of humans, are now more visible than before. The Yushan National Park administration says that sambars have recently often been seen grazing in and