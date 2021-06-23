Taiwanese King of Pop Jay Chou has shared his love for not only music but also art with fans, as he organized Sotheby’s first “Contemporary Curated: Asia” auctions that took place in Hong Kong on Friday last week. Total auction sales of all 46 artworks handpicked by him exceeded NT$3.1 billion (about US$83 million).
Debuted in 2000, the 42-year-old Chou has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and has more recently established a reputation as an art collector. He also raised nearly NT$10 million for charity by auctioning three stage outfits worn during concerts. The international auction company praised him for his vision in music and art, saying that this groundbreaking auction event would show the power of Asian art to the world.
Meanwhile, the event was expected to draw young people closer to the art world. According to a survey conducted by the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation early this year, 66.2 percent of Taiwanese youth is unable to name any local artist.
台灣流行天王周杰倫除了會和粉絲分享音樂，近日還分享了他對藝術的熱愛，擔任首屆亞洲當代藝術拍賣會策展人，拍賣會已於上週五在香港舉辦，由他親自挑選的四十六件藝品最終全數拍出，創下近三十一億佳績（約八千三百多萬美元）。
二○○○年踏入歌壇的周杰倫，今年四十二歲，全球唱片銷售量超過三千萬張，近年來享有藝術收藏家的美名，這次他還義賣三套演唱會戲服，募得近千萬元。該國際拍賣公司讚美他對音樂及藝術的眼光，認為這次具突破性的拍賣活動，足以向全世界展示亞洲藝術界的力量。
而該活動亦可望拉近年輕人和藝術界的距離，據金車文教基金會年初所做的一項調查指出，超過百分之六十六‧二的台灣年輕人，無法舉出任何一位台灣藝術家的名字。
A: With egg fried rice, do you stir-fry the egg first or the rice? Or do you stir-fry them together? B: First stir-fry the egg, I think. My mother would first put the beaten egg into the wok, fry it quickly until half done, and then put in the rice, like that. A: Wow, when you stir-fry the rice, you wield that spatula like a real pro! I never expected you were this good. B: Ha, and now we can throw in the fried onion and garlic, and then add the leftover shredded pork and prawns from yesterday. A:
Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (4/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（四） A: I forgot my protective goggles; chopping these onions is making me cry. B: Protective goggles won’t do you any good! I put on swimming goggles. When I was naughty as a kid, my parents would make me chop onions as punishment. A: That’s a pretty constructive way to punish someone. When you’re done, you have chopped onions you can eat. B: I’ve cracked an egg into a bowl and beaten it. And I’ve chopped the garlic. A: Groovy. So we’re all set. B: I’m putting some oil into the wok. I’ll wait for it to heat up, then
Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in Nantou County’s Renai Township has temporarily closed its doors to visitors to conform with the government’s nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. With nesting season currently underway, a family of collared scops owls — a protected species in Taiwan — has taken up residence in one of the park’s Taiwan incense cedar trees. Although the recreation area is temporarily closed to the public, the epidemic prevention measures have not stopped its birds and bees from procreating. The months of May and June are nesting season, and things really come to life after dark. Within
A: I just got off the phone to my younger brother. He’s dreading the next few weeks of staying at home because of the pandemic. He’s worried he’ll go out of his mind with boredom. B: Right. Put your thinking cap on. Let’s brainstorm some interesting things to do during the partial lockdown and then send him our favorite ones. A: OK. Number one: read a book. B: Maybe think of something more imaginative? A: 我剛跟我弟通過電話，他說因為疫情的關係得要待在家幾個禮拜，讓他怕得要命，擔心自己會無聊得瘋掉。 B: 好吧，那你好好想想，我們一起腦力激盪一下，看看有什麼有趣的事可以在半封城的時候做，然後把最好的點子告訴他。 A: OK，第一項：讀一本書。 B: 可以想一些比較有創意的嗎？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.