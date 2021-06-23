Singer Jay Chou curates Sotheby’s first Asian contemporary auctions 周董攜手蘇富比首拍 創下31億佳績

Taiwanese King of Pop Jay Chou has shared his love for not only music but also art with fans, as he organized Sotheby’s first “Contemporary Curated: Asia” auctions that took place in Hong Kong on Friday last week. Total auction sales of all 46 artworks handpicked by him exceeded NT$3.1 billion (about US$83 million).

Debuted in 2000, the 42-year-old Chou has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, and has more recently established a reputation as an art collector. He also raised nearly NT$10 million for charity by auctioning three stage outfits worn during concerts. The international auction company praised him for his vision in music and art, saying that this groundbreaking auction event would show the power of Asian art to the world.

Meanwhile, the event was expected to draw young people closer to the art world. According to a survey conducted by the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation early this year, 66.2 percent of Taiwanese youth is unable to name any local artist.

Singer Jay Chou is pictured with an artwork by painter Pablo Picasso in this screengrab from his Instagram page. 歌手周杰倫和畫家畢卡索的作品合影，照片翻攝自周杰倫IG。 Photo: Chen Hui-ling, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報陳慧玲

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣流行天王周杰倫除了會和粉絲分享音樂，近日還分享了他對藝術的熱愛，擔任首屆亞洲當代藝術拍賣會策展人，拍賣會已於上週五在香港舉辦，由他親自挑選的四十六件藝品最終全數拍出，創下近三十一億佳績（約八千三百多萬美元）。

二○○○年踏入歌壇的周杰倫，今年四十二歲，全球唱片銷售量超過三千萬張，近年來享有藝術收藏家的美名，這次他還義賣三套演唱會戲服，募得近千萬元。該國際拍賣公司讚美他對音樂及藝術的眼光，認為這次具突破性的拍賣活動，足以向全世界展示亞洲藝術界的力量。

而該活動亦可望拉近年輕人和藝術界的距離，據金車文教基金會年初所做的一項調查指出，超過百分之六十六‧二的台灣年輕人，無法舉出任何一位台灣藝術家的名字。

（台北時報張聖恩）