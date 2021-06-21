SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Get your thinking cap on (1/5) 你好好想想（一）

A: I just got off the phone to my younger brother. He’s dreading the next few weeks of staying at home because of the pandemic. He’s worried he’ll go out of his mind with boredom.

B: Right. Put your thinking cap on. Let’s brainstorm some interesting things to do during the partial lockdown and then send him our favorite ones.

A: OK. Number one: read a book.

A notepad for a brainstorming session. 可寫下腦力激盪想法之筆記。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Maybe think of something more imaginative?

A: 我剛跟我弟通過電話，他說因為疫情的關係得要待在家幾個禮拜，讓他怕得要命，擔心自己會無聊得瘋掉。

B: 好吧，那你好好想想，我們一起腦力激盪一下，看看有什麼有趣的事可以在半封城的時候做，然後把最好的點子告訴他。

A: OK，第一項：讀一本書。

B: 可以想一些比較有創意的嗎？

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.