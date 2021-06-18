A: With egg fried rice, do you stir-fry the egg first or the rice? Or do you stir-fry them together?
B: First stir-fry the egg, I think. My mother would first put the beaten egg into the wok, fry it quickly until half done, and then put in the rice, like that.
A: Wow, when you stir-fry the rice, you wield that spatula like a real pro! I never expected you were this good.
Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者花孟璟
B: Ha, and now we can throw in the fried onion and garlic, and then add the leftover shredded pork and prawns from yesterday.
A: Mmm…, that smells great!
B: Finally, add the chopped green onion, sprinkle over a bit of soy sauce, mix it all together, and voila!
A: 蛋炒飯是要先炒蛋，還是先炒飯？還是一起炒？
B: 先炒蛋吧，我看我媽都是先把打好的蛋放進鍋裡，快速炒到半熟，然後再把飯放進去，像這樣。
A: 哇，你用鍋鏟翻炒的手勢看起來好專業喔！沒想到你這麼厲害！
B: 哈哈，我們現在可以把剛剛爆香的洋蔥和蒜一起放進去，再加上昨天吃剩的肉絲和蝦仁。
A: 嗯，好香喔！
B: 最後加上蔥花，再淋點醬油拌炒，就大功告成了！
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“And voila!”
Voila is taken from the French and used in English to express satisfaction for a successfully completed action. It’s a bit pretentious to use, but there you go.
