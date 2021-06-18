SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (5/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（五）

A: With egg fried rice, do you stir-fry the egg first or the rice? Or do you stir-fry them together?

B: First stir-fry the egg, I think. My mother would first put the beaten egg into the wok, fry it quickly until half done, and then put in the rice, like that.

A: Wow, when you stir-fry the rice, you wield that spatula like a real pro! I never expected you were this good.

A cook tosses ingredients in a wok on Dec. 1, 2011 in Hualien County. 廚師炒飯時甩鍋翻炒。二○一一年十二月一日攝於花蓮縣。 Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者花孟璟

B: Ha, and now we can throw in the fried onion and garlic, and then add the leftover shredded pork and prawns from yesterday.

A: Mmm…, that smells great!

B: Finally, add the chopped green onion, sprinkle over a bit of soy sauce, mix it all together, and voila!

A: 蛋炒飯是要先炒蛋，還是先炒飯？還是一起炒？

B: 先炒蛋吧，我看我媽都是先把打好的蛋放進鍋裡，快速炒到半熟，然後再把飯放進去，像這樣。

A: 哇，你用鍋鏟翻炒的手勢看起來好專業喔！沒想到你這麼厲害！

B: 哈哈，我們現在可以把剛剛爆香的洋蔥和蒜一起放進去，再加上昨天吃剩的肉絲和蝦仁。

A: 嗯，好香喔！

B: 最後加上蔥花，再淋點醬油拌炒，就大功告成了！

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.