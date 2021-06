SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (5/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了!(五)

A: With egg fried rice, do you stir-fry the egg first or the rice? Or do you stir-fry them together?

B: First stir-fry the egg, I think. My mother would first put the beaten egg into the wok, fry it quickly until half done, and then put in the rice, like that.

A: Wow, when you stir-fry the rice, you wield that spatula like a real pro! I never expected you were this good.

A cook tosses ingredients in a wok on Dec. 1, 2011 in Hualien County. 廚師炒飯時甩鍋翻炒。二○一一年十二月一日攝於花蓮縣。 Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Liberty Times 照片:自由時報記者花孟璟

B: Ha, and now we can throw in the fried onion and garlic, and then add the leftover shredded pork and prawns from yesterday.

A: Mmm…, that smells great!

B: Finally, add the chopped green onion, sprinkle over a bit of soy sauce, mix it all together, and voila!

A: 蛋炒飯是要先炒蛋,還是先炒飯?還是一起炒?

B: 先炒蛋吧,我看我媽都是先把打好的蛋放進鍋裡,快速炒到半熟,然後再把飯放進去,像這樣。

A: 哇,你用鍋鏟翻炒的手勢看起來好專業喔!沒想到你這麼厲害!

B: 哈哈,我們現在可以把剛剛爆香的洋蔥和蒜一起放進去,再加上昨天吃剩的肉絲和蝦仁。

A: 嗯,好香喔!

B: 最後加上蔥花,再淋點醬油拌炒,就大功告成了!

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.