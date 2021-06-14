A: Ah, I was going to make zongzi for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, but I think I’m going to have to shelve those plans, because of the pandemic.
B: Yeah, if you want to buy the ingredients and the bamboo leaves, you’ll need to go to a traditional wet market and risk the crowds. We should probably just do as we’ve been told and stay home.
A: We have a bit of leftover rice in the fridge, and some dishes we didn’t finish from the last couple of days. Do we need to cook anything new today?
Photo: Chou Min-hung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者周敏鴻
B: Look, we also have a few eggs. Why don’t we make some egg fried rice?
A: 唉，今年端午節本來想包粽子，因為疫情的關係只好放棄。
B: 對呀，要買各種餡料和粽葉，還得去傳統市場，群聚的風險太大了，我們還是乖乖待在家比較好。
A: 冰箱裡有一些剩飯，還有這兩天吃剩的菜，我們今天還要煮新的菜嗎？
B: 你看，這裡還有幾顆蛋，我們來做蛋炒飯好了！
Zongzi
There’s no simple translation for zongzi, so it’s easier to just use the Chinese word. These are small bundles of glutinous, sticky rice, either boiled or fried, mixed with ingredients such as mushrooms, peanuts, egg yolk and chestnuts and wrapped in bamboo leaves. The exact combination varies by region. Traditionally eaten at the Dragon Boat Festival.
A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant. B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction. A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites. A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話，除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。 B:
How are you finding the distance learning? (3/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（三） A: One thing I don’t miss about working in the office, however, is the commute. Some people say they like to read on the bus, but I get travel sickness doing that, so time spent on public transport is dead time to me. B: Yeah, I love the fact that I can just roll out of bed two minutes before class starts, and don’t even need to get fully dressed. A: Ha, yeah, I just need to make sure I have a shirt and tie on when I attend virtual meetings. Other than that, it’s comfortable clothes all the
Since its debut early last month, firefighter-themed drama “Tears on Fire” has caused close attention from TV audiences. After the finale aired on TV, the show about the lives of four brave firefighters has continued to dominate the top spots on video platforms, and production is being planned for a second season. Starring Golden Horse-winning actors Austin Lin and Liu Kuan-ting, Golden Bell-winning actor James Wen and actress Annie Chen, the 10-episode series allows the audience a peek at the various challenges of this intense profession. Some viewers said that they have also learned many new terms from the show, such