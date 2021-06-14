SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why don’t we make some egg fried rice? (1/5) 我們來做蛋炒飯好了！（一）

A: Ah, I was going to make zongzi for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival, but I think I’m going to have to shelve those plans, because of the pandemic.

B: Yeah, if you want to buy the ingredients and the bamboo leaves, you’ll need to go to a traditional wet market and risk the crowds. We should probably just do as we’ve been told and stay home.

A: We have a bit of leftover rice in the fridge, and some dishes we didn’t finish from the last couple of days. Do we need to cook anything new today?

A dish of duck fried rice on Oct. 8, 2017 in Taoyuan City. 一盤鴨肉炒飯。二○一七年十月八日攝於桃園市。 Photo: Chou Min-hung, Liberty Times 一盤鴨肉炒飯。二○一七年十月八日攝於桃園市。 Photo: Chou Min-hung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者周敏鴻

B: Look, we also have a few eggs. Why don’t we make some egg fried rice?

A: 唉，今年端午節本來想包粽子，因為疫情的關係只好放棄。

B: 對呀，要買各種餡料和粽葉，還得去傳統市場，群聚的風險太大了，我們還是乖乖待在家比較好。

A: 冰箱裡有一些剩飯，還有這兩天吃剩的菜，我們今天還要煮新的菜嗎？

B: 你看，這裡還有幾顆蛋，我們來做蛋炒飯好了！