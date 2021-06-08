SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (2/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何？（二）

A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant.

B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction.

A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites.

A woman wearing a mask works on her computer at home. 一名女子戴著口罩，在家中用電腦工作。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話，除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。

B: 我覺得這樣對我來說是天堂。我跟家人住在一個小公寓裡，有一隻叫個不停的狗，還有哭個不停的小嬰兒。噪音從來沒停過，吵死了，讓我一直分心。

A: 容易分心也是我的問題。我工作的時候，必須把社群媒體的通知關掉，也要強迫自己不要去逛拍賣網站。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）