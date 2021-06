SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

How are you finding the distance learning? (2/5) 你對遠距上課感想如何?(二)

A: I think the main problem with working from home is the lack of social interaction. I spend whole days with nobody to talk to except Alexa, the smart assistant.

B: I think that would be heaven. I live in a small apartment with my family. We have a yappy dog and a bawling baby. The constant noise is driving me to distraction.

A: Distraction is an issue for me, too. I have to turn off all social media notifications while I work, and have to force myself not to wander onto online auction sites.

A woman wearing a mask works on her computer at home. 一名女子戴著口罩,在家中用電腦工作。 Photo: Pixabay 照片:Pixabay

A: 我想在家工作的主要問題是缺乏社交互動。我一整天都沒有人可以說話,除了對智慧型助理Alexa 講話。

B: 我覺得這樣對我來說是天堂。我跟家人住在一個小公寓裡,有一隻叫個不停的狗,還有哭個不停的小嬰兒。噪音從來沒停過,吵死了,讓我一直分心。

A: 容易分心也是我的問題。我工作的時候,必須把社群媒體的通知關掉,也要強迫自己不要去逛拍賣網站。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱譯)