A: Next Sunday is Mother’s Day. What shall we give mom for a present?
B: I recently bought myself a smartwatch. It’s pretty cool. Do you think mom would be interested in one?
A: Are you sure mom would be OK with a smartwatch? Wouldn’t it be too hi-tech for her?
B: Hi-tech is the whole point! Look, it can calculate how many steps you take in a day, or how many floors you walk up. If you sit for too long, it will remind you to get up, make yourself a cup of tea and walk around!
A: Wow, that does sound good. Everyone knows that doctors advise you to get up and walk around for 10 minutes every half an hour, but that’s easier said than done. Very few people actually remember this and put it into practice.
A: 下禮拜天就是母親節了，我們要送媽媽什麼禮物才好？
B: 我前陣子買了這個智慧型手錶，覺得很不錯，說不定媽也會有興趣。你覺得呢？
A: 你確定媽可以接受智慧型手錶嗎？這會不會太高科技了啊？
B: 就是高科技才好啊！你看，這可以計算你一整天走路的步數、爬幾層樓；你坐太久，還會提醒你起來倒杯茶、走一走呢！
A: 哇，這聽起來還蠻不錯的。大家都知道醫生建議坐三十分鐘要起來走動十分鐘，可是知易行難，很少人會記得而且身體力行。（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Make yourself a cup of tea
The original Chinese literally means “pour yourself a cup of tea.” The result is the same, but the two languages concentrate on different parts of the process.
