SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So you think it’s a lost cause? (3/5) 所以你覺得這沒救了嗎？（三） A: That’s no good! I don’t want anyone to know the bowl has been broken. What am I going to do? B: You’re missing the point. All things are destined to be broken at one point in their lives. Kintsugi is all about celebrating the history of the object. A: I think I am destined to be broken the minute my grandma finds out that I destroyed the bowl. It was absolutely unique. B: And it still will be. In fact, it will be more unique than ever before. The gold fracture will be testament to the fact that it has lived