SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So you think it’s a lost cause? (1/5) 所以你覺得這沒救了嗎？（一）

A: I’m in real trouble now. I’ve broken my grandma’s favorite bowl.

B: Did it hold a lot of sentimental value for her?

A: It did, but that’s not the problem. It was a very expensive Japanese tea ceremony bowl: an antique.

A Japanese Edo period tea bowl with black raku glaze in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal, Canada. 日本江戶時代黑色樂燒茶碗，展示於加拿大蒙特婁美術館。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: Ouch. It’s not like you can order a new one, is it?

A: Do you think I should see if I can superglue it together and pretend nothing had happened?

B: I have a better idea. Have you heard of the traditional Japanese restoration technique known as “kintsugi?”

A: 我現在麻煩大了，我把我阿嬤最喜歡的碗給打破了。

B: 這對她來說很有紀念價值嗎？

A: 對，可是問題不在這裡。這是日本茶道用的碗，很貴，而且是古董欸！

B: 慘了，所以你沒辦法再去買一個新的，對吧？

A: 你覺得我可以用強力膠把它黏回去，假裝什麼事都沒有發生嗎？

B: 我有更好的辦法。你聽過日本傳統的修復技術「金繼」嗎？

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: