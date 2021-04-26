A: I’m in real trouble now. I’ve broken my grandma’s favorite bowl.
B: Did it hold a lot of sentimental value for her?
A: It did, but that’s not the problem. It was a very expensive Japanese tea ceremony bowl: an antique.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: Ouch. It’s not like you can order a new one, is it?
A: Do you think I should see if I can superglue it together and pretend nothing had happened?
B: I have a better idea. Have you heard of the traditional Japanese restoration technique known as “kintsugi?”
A: 我現在麻煩大了，我把我阿嬤最喜歡的碗給打破了。
B: 這對她來說很有紀念價值嗎？
A: 對，可是問題不在這裡。這是日本茶道用的碗，很貴，而且是古董欸！
B: 慘了，所以你沒辦法再去買一個新的，對吧？
A: 你覺得我可以用強力膠把它黏回去，假裝什麼事都沒有發生嗎？
B: 我有更好的辦法。你聽過日本傳統的修復技術「金繼」嗎？
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Sentimental value
The importance an object has due to its connection with a positive or poignant memory, as opposed to its monetary value.
Adapted from 2014 South Korean blockbuster “Man in Love,” a Taiwanese black comedy of the same name smashed the box office on April 11, overtaking “Gatao — The Last Stray” as this year’s best-selling Taiwanese film in just 11 days by grossing over NT$160 million (US$5.6 million). Starring actor Roy Chiu and actress Ann Hsu, “Man in Love” tells the bittersweet romance of a debt collector who falls in love with the person he has been sent to collect the debt from. It is the first feature film by music video director Yin Chen-hao, who has added a variety of grassroots
Do you know your Taiwanese pineapple varieties? Whether eaten as fruit, used in cooking or made into a dessert, everyone has been eating their fill of pineapple recently. However, do you know which variety of the prickly fruit you have been eating or which variety tops the charts as Taiwan’s most prized export variety? Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co has put together a Facebook post to give the public a quick rundown of the most common varieties of pineapple found on these islands. ‧ Golden Diamond Pineapple (Tainung No. 17) The fruit has a conical appearance and its flesh is golden yellow, sweet
Are you a dog person or a cat person? (3/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（三） A: I prefer dogs to cats. I think dogs are friendlier. B: Dogs are not friendly! When I was little, I was chased by a pack of dogs: the way they bared their fangs at me was terrifying! Even now, I still haven’t got over the psychological trauma. A: Cats can be scary, too! I have a friend who has a dog and a cat, and the dog is petrified of the cat. B: That’s not the same. You only hear about people being mauled to death by dogs, you never hear stories about cats mauling humans to death. A:
Are you a dog person or a cat person? (2/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派？（二） A: Does the cat belong to the temple? B: No. The temple acolyte says she goes there every day, but she’s afraid of strangers, and just hides in a corner. A: Doesn’t anyone feed her? B: Yes, but she doesn’t come out to eat. She eats the food I take, though! A: Wow, Her Majesty has trained you well! B: Ha, I think we have a special connection. A: 那隻貓是廟裡養的嗎？ B: 不是。廟祝說牠幾乎每天都會來，可是牠蠻怕生的，只是躲在角落。 A: 沒有人餵牠嗎？ B: 有啊，可是牠都不出來吃。不過我帶去的東西，牠都會吃耶！ A: 哇！貓皇欽點你了！ B: 哈哈，我覺得我跟那隻貓還蠻有緣份的。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱） English 英文: Chinese 中文: