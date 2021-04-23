SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (5/5) 你是擁狗派 還是擁貓派？（五）

A: So, I used to treat my cat the way you would treat a dog, but he wouldn’t let me stroke him or hold him, and it wounded my self-esteem.

B: You have to wait for cats to come to you. You need to be kind to them, and speak softly to them, and then ignore them, and when the time is right, they will naturally get close to you.

A: Cats really are inscrutable creatures. No wonder people are often divided into “dog people” and “cat people.” I’m definitely a dog person, and I’m quite like a dog myself: I’m pretty easy-going.

A postcard for the Taipei Stray Cat Protection Association featuring Anson Chen wearing the Shiatzy Chen 2021 Spring Collection, taken on Dec. 20 last year. 陳璽安穿夏姿．陳2021早春服裝為臺北市流浪貓保護協會拍攝公益明信片套組。攝於去年十二月二十日。 Photo courtesy of Being Lion International Entertainment 照片：畢獅國際娛樂提供

B: Cats run hot and cold. Is there any other animal quite as mysterious, quite as untamed, with bright eyes that you can lose yourself in, as the cat?

A: Are you sure you’re talking about a cat, and not your one true love?

A: 原來我以前都用對待狗的方式對待貓，貓不給摸不給抱，我的自尊心就受到打擊。

B: 你要等貓自己來找你。你要對牠釋出善意，溫柔地跟牠說話，然後就不要去理牠，等時機到了，牠自然就會接近你了。

A: 貓真是太難搞了！難怪有人把人分成擁狗派和擁貓派，我想我鐵定是擁狗派，因為我比較好相處。

B: 貓就是這麼若即若離啊！有什麼動物像貓一樣神秘、狂野，眼睛那麼亮、那麼深邃？

A: 你確定你說的是貓，不是情人嗎？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

