SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you a dog person or a cat person? (1/5) 你是擁狗派還是擁貓派?(一)

A: Why didn’t we see you at the BBQ yesterday?

B: I went to the temple.

A: Heavens, since when did you become so pious?

Three-and-a-half-year-old Mimi may have started life as a stray, but after a bit of house training and TLC has grown into a beautiful cat, intelligent and lovable. Photograph taken in Changhua County on Jan. 31 this year. 三歲半的「咪咪」雖然是流浪貓,但經過馴化和照顧,變成漂亮的小貓咪,聰明又乖巧。一月三十一日攝於彰化縣。 Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu,Liberty Times 照片:自由時報記者張聰秋

B: Actually, I went there to see the cat.

A: The cat? Oh, you mean the cat that scared us half to death during the night last time?

B: Oh, don’t put it like that, she’s lovely.

A: 昨天烤肉,你怎麼沒來?

B: 我到廟裡去了。

A: 天哪,你什麼時候變得那麼虔誠?

B: 其實我是去看貓啦!

A: 貓?啊,就是上次半夜把我們嚇得半死的那隻貓嗎?

B: 哎呀,別這麼說,她其實好可愛。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times/台北時報林俐凱)

