A: How’s the house-hunting going? Have you found yourself a new apartment yet?
B: We’ve just started looking, but we’re not having too much luck.
A: Where are you looking?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Anywhere will do, to be honest, so long as it’s near an MRT station. I would prefer to be reasonably close to work.
A: 你房子找得怎麼樣了？找到新公寓了嗎？
B: 我們才剛開始找，可是手氣不太好。
A: 你要找的是哪裡的房子啊？
B: 其實地點不拘，只要離捷運站近就可以了。我比較偏向找離我上班地點近一點的地方。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
To be honest
This is almost a linguistic tic: it doesn’t really mean anything, to be honest. Why ever would you need to tell somebody that you were prepared to be honest, as opposed to leading them astray?
The Chairman in Hong Kong was named the No. 1 restaurant in the region by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 on March 25. It was the first establishment in Hong Kong to take the top spot, followed by Odette in Singapore and Den in Tokyo, Japan at the second and third spot. The event is hailed as the Oscars of fine dining in Asia. Five Taiwanese restaurants made it to this year’s list: Mume (No. 15), Raw (No. 21), JL Studio (No. 26), Shoun RyuGin (No. 45), as well as new entry Logy (No. 24). However, Taiwan’s only Michelin three-star restaurant
With the nation in the middle of a long period of drought, the water level at Sun Moon Lake has dropped significantly, exposing numerous objects that had been sitting at the bottom of the lake. One visitor who incautiously dropped his iPhone into the lake one year ago was recently reacquainted with his long-lost gadget as a result of the severe drought. The tourist, surnamed Chen, shared the news on the Facebook group “Baofei Commune.” Chen says he took part in a stand up paddle board activity one year ago at Sun Moon Lake. Chen says that he fell into the
A certain Ms Chen, aged 39, recently sought treatment at an orthopedic clinic, saying that she had a pain in the area extending from her left buttock to her calf that had lasted for more than three weeks, and she had no idea what had caused it. She was diagnosed with a herniated disc causing severe low back pain. Hu Yu-feng, an orthopedic surgeon at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taipei Hospital, said that frequent heavy lifting and sedentary office work are both risk factors for herniated discs. Hu said that low back pain is a commonly seen condition in