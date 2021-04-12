SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: How’s the house-hunting going? Have you found yourself a new apartment yet?

B: We’ve just started looking, but we’re not having too much luck.

A: Where are you looking?

A cardboard box and a key. 紙箱與鑰匙。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Anywhere will do, to be honest, so long as it’s near an MRT station. I would prefer to be reasonably close to work.

A: 你房子找得怎麼樣了？找到新公寓了嗎？

B: 我們才剛開始找，可是手氣不太好。

A: 你要找的是哪裡的房子啊？

B: 其實地點不拘，只要離捷運站近就可以了。我比較偏向找離我上班地點近一點的地方。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

