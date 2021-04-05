More than 20 heads of government and global agencies in a commentary published Tuesday last week called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations in the wake of COVID-19.
But there were few details to explain how such an agreement might actually compel countries to act more cooperatively.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, Premier Mario Draghi of Italy and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda proposed “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce preparedness and response systems by leveraging the UN health agency’s constitution.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
International regulations governing health and implemented by the WHO already exist — and can be disregarded by countries with few consequences. Despite an obligation for nations to share critical epidemic data and materials quickly with the WHO, for example, China declined to do so when the coronavirus first broke out. And with no enforcement powers, WHO officials had little means of compelling them to share details, an AP investigation last year found. Steven Solomon, the WHO’s principal legal officer, said the proposed pandemic treaty would need to be ratified by lawmakers in the participating countries. European Council President Charles Michel first laid out the idea of a pandemic treaty at the UN General Assembly in December last year.
Although the 25 signatories of the commentary called for “solidarity,” and greater “societal commitment,” there was no indication any country would soon change its own approach to responding to the pandemic. China, Russia and the United States didn’t join in signing the statement.(AP)
有鑒於武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）之教訓，二十多位政府與全球機構負責人在上週二發表的評論書中，呼籲制訂國際條約，以後面對疫情便能有備無患，以保護未來的世代。
但是，如何讓此協議實際上迫使各國採取行動更加合作，幾乎沒有細節說明。
世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞，以及包括英國首相強森、義大利總理德拉吉和盧安達總統卡加梅在內的領導人提出「新的共同承諾」，以透過此聯合國衛生機構之章程來加強備災及應對系統。
世衛組織已實施衛生相關之國際法規，然而，不遵循這些法規的國家，也不會面對什麼嚴重後果。例如，儘管各國有義務與世衛組織立即共享重要的流行病數據及資料，但在冠狀病毒爆發之初，中國拒絕履行此義務。美聯社去年的一項調查發現，由於沒有執法權，世衛組織官員幾乎沒有辦法強迫中國分享細節。世衛組織首席法務官索羅門表示，擬制定的疫病國際條約須經由參加國之立法者批准。制訂疫病國際條約的構想，是由歐洲高峰會主席米歇爾在去年十二月的聯合國大會上首次提出。
儘管簽署該評論書的二十五國呼籲「團結」及更大的「社會承諾」，但並無跡象顯示有任何國家會很快改變應對疫情的方式。中國、俄羅斯與美國也並未加入簽署該聲明的行列。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
A: Social media are great for communicating and scheduling appointments, but sometimes the wires can get crossed. B: It’s always a good idea to confirm and clarify, and not to assume. A: Last month I invited a friend over for a drink. He wrote that he wasn’t sure, and then told me he’d see me later. B: Don’t tell me: he meant… A: Yes. He meant later in the future. I’d thought he meant later on that evening. I was waiting around for hours before I twigged. A: 社群媒體是溝通和約時間的好幫手，可是有時候會造成一些誤會。 B: 去做確認、把事情講清楚總是好的，而不是去推測。 A: 上個月我邀一個朋友來我家喝一杯，他回說不確定會來，然後又跟我說稍後見囉。 B: 他的意思該不會是…… A:
Communicating on social media (3/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（三） B: I have a friend. He’s a great guy, but he’s kind of sensitive. I’ve put my foot in it several times writing something stupid on social media. A: Yes, you have to be careful. When you are face to face, there are all kinds of expressions and facial cues that people can pick up on. Emojis don’t always cut it. B: I’ve learned not to rib him about things unless we’re speaking in person. He doesn’t always understand that I’m joking. It often leads to some rather testy exchanges. B: 我有個朋友，他人很好，不過他常常想太多，有幾次我在社群媒體上就講錯了話。 A: 對呀，你還是應該要小心點。你跟人面對面溝通，他們可以從你各種表情理解你的意思，可是用表情符號，並不總是能夠有效表達你的意思。 B: 所以我現在知道了，不要去虧他，除非我們是面對面講話。他並不是都能夠了解其實我是在跟他開玩笑，所以我們的對話後來常變得很僵。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Communicating on social media (4/5) 社群媒體上的溝通（四) A: Sarcasm is another thing that doesn’t go over well on social media. B: Good heavens, no. It’s too easy to misconstrue. I remember once, I had just started a new job. A group of people I was getting to like asked me to join them for dinner. I turned them down. A: Well, sometimes that happens. It can’t be helped. B: The truth was that I already had plans, but I told them that I didn’t want to go because I didn’t like them. It was meant to be sarcastic, but I said it with a straight face. It didn’t