A: Social media are great for communicating and scheduling appointments, but sometimes the wires can get crossed.
B: It’s always a good idea to confirm and clarify, and not to assume.
A: Last month I invited a friend over for a drink. He wrote that he wasn’t sure, and then told me he’d see me later.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t tell me: he meant…
A: Yes. He meant later in the future. I’d thought he meant later on that evening. I was waiting around for hours before I twigged.
A: 社群媒體是溝通和約時間的好幫手，可是有時候會造成一些誤會。
B: 去做確認、把事情講清楚總是好的，而不是去推測。
A: 上個月我邀一個朋友來我家喝一杯，他回說不確定會來，然後又跟我說稍後見囉。
B: 他的意思該不會是……
A: 沒錯，他的意思是說，未來不久後見。我還以為他指的是稍後在當天晚上見。我等了好幾個小時才悟過來。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Crossed wires
When two people or entities get their wires crossed, they have a different understanding of a situation.
