A: I don’t think the hike is going to be too challenging, but we might be exposed to the sun for long periods of time, so be sure to take a sun hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and a chapstick for the lips.
B: Of course, and plenty of water. I assume we can get fresh water at the peak, but I will pack at least three liters. I don’t want to dehydrate.
A: It’s also important to keep your energy levels up. The guide recommends we bring snacks, sandwiches, fruit and chocolate for the trail.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: I have to be careful with my knees. I’ll be wearing some knee sleeves for support. I think I’ll also take a couple of hiking sticks.
A: 我想這山路應該不會太難走，可是我們可能會在太陽底下好長一段時間，所以記得要帶遮陽帽、太陽眼鏡，還有護脣膏。
B: 當然，還要帶很多水。山頂應該會有乾淨的水，可是我還是會帶至少三公升的水，因為我才不想要脫水咧。
A: 保持體力也是很重要的。嚮導建議我們帶零食、三明治、水果和巧克力，可以在路上吃。
B: 我的膝蓋有點問題，得要小心點。我會穿護膝來增加支撐力。我應該也會帶兩支登山杖。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“The guide recommends…”
The guide could either refer to the person responsible for guiding you or a book containing information and recommendations for a certain place or activity. Here, it refers to the former, although there’s nothing in the grammar to help the reader make that distinction.
