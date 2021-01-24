With the international COVID-19 pandemic increasing in severity, tighter border restrictions mean that only a small number of Taiwanese will be able to travel abroad during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period. As a result, hotels are doing a roaring trade in family reunion dinners this year, with several well-known five-star hotels becoming booked out as early as December last year. Two months ago, the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel had sold nearly 200 preorders, while places for Lunar New Year dinners at the Okura Taipei and the Fullon Hotel also sold out last year. The pandemic has given a significant boost to the Lunar New Year dinner trade, with the Fullon Hotel Group reporting a 30 percent increase on last year’s takings at its hotels while the Palais de Chine Hotel has seen a massive 90 percent increase.
Last year Le Meridien Taipei’s third-floor restaurant began selling a Meridien Lunar New Year Banquet that costs NT$32,800 per table for 10, excluding a 10 percent service charge. By mid December last year, the restaurant had already taken bookings for all 50 of its tables. The Renaissance Taipei Shilin Hotel’s Lunar New Year dinner service has not been affected by the pandemic, and places at its second floor banquet room were snapped up within three weeks.
In addition to sit-down dinners, hotels are also offering their customers a Lunar New Year banquet takeaway service, which is proving extremely popular. The Fullon Hotel Group reports that takings are currently up by between 20 and 30 percent for Lunar New Year takeaway meals at all of its locations across Taiwan. The Palais de Chine Hotel is this year offering an “upgrade” version of its Lunar New Year dinner set: the “rich and wealthy poon choi” set costs NT$38,800 per table, while the “open flame chicken congee stewed fish maw” will set diners back NT$18,800 per table. Despite the high prices, the hotel says tables are selling out fast and the restaurant is now 90 percent booked up.
Photo courtesy of the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel 照片：業者提供
Finally, the Okura Prestige Taipei is also doing a roaring trade this year. Its best-selling dishes include traditional New Year favorites such as “suckling pig and smoked duck rich and wealthy platter” and “fermented soy bean curd roast chicken.”
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
國際疫情嚴峻，邊境管制持續減少國人出國過年，讓今年飯店圍爐業績強強滾，多家知名五星級飯店圍爐宴早在去年十二月就預訂一空，其中台北喜來登大飯店提早至兩個月前就完售近百桌，大倉久和、福容大飯店現場圍爐宴也早在去年就熱銷滿檔；疫情也帶動年菜外帶銷售業績，福容全台連鎖店整體銷售較去年成長三成，君品酒店銷售更飆達九成。
台北寒舍艾美酒店三樓宴會廳去年底首次推出「金綻艾美」除夕圍爐饗宴，每桌售價三萬二千八百元加十％（十位），近五十桌去年十二月中旬就全數被訂完。台北士林萬麗酒店則表示，今年春節現場圍爐未受疫情影響，二樓宴會廳除夕圍爐宴場次開賣三週就已搶光。
飯店年菜外帶也非常受歡迎。目前為止全台福容連鎖店年菜外帶銷售額較去年成長兩到三成。君品酒店今年還推出「升級版」外帶年菜，其中「富貴大盆菜」要價三萬八千八百元、「明火雞粥燉花膠」也要一萬八千八百元，民眾仍搶著買單，銷售已達九成。
大倉久和年菜外帶也較去年明顯成長，以單品類銷售最佳，包括「乳豬燻鴨富貴大拼盤」、「南乳燒雞」等傳統年節大菜最暢銷。
（自由時報蕭玗欣）
Shocks to supply chains are engulfing a wider swath of the global economy as the pandemic rages on, threatening to stifle Asia’s trade-led recovery just as soaring freight rates make it harder for businesses to weather another year like 2020. Shortages of consumer goods like paper towels and work-from-home gear early in the COVID-19 crisis have given way to parts shortfalls in one of the most globally integrated of industries: auto manufacturing. Compounding the industrial imbalances are transport woes plaguing consumer and healthcare sectors still dealing with a dearth of available shipping containers to move components and finished products out of China,
Taiwan has recently been hit by a succession of cold spells. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA) has issued a special reminder for scooter and motorcycle riders to beware of strong winds that could cause their body temperature to drop too fast, and to take precautions against the cold. People should memorize the warning signs of heart disease and stroke, and anyone who suffers from facial drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulties should promptly be taken for medical treatment. All parts of Taiwan have been experiencing cold weather under the influence of a strong continental cold
B: I envy your friend. I’d love to work from home. A: He doesn’t mind not being able to meet his colleagues face to face every day. Still, even he occasionally misses the office buzz and ability to socialize. His wife finds the situation more difficult, though. B: Why? She doesn’t like him hanging around the house all day? A: No, she has a job, too, with many international clients, and she’s used to traveling overseas on a regular basis. She’s finding the situation a bit disorientating. B: 我好羨慕你朋友喔，我很想在家工作。 A: 不能每天跟同事見面，他並不介意。可是他偶爾還是會想念辦公室充滿活力的氣氛，可以跟大家社交。可是現在這種情況對他太太來說比較難熬。 B: 為甚麼？他太太不喜歡他一天到晚都在家晃來晃去？ A: 不是，他太太自己也有工作，而且有很多國際客戶，以前常常出國。現在這種情況讓她覺得有點無所適從。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯） English
I certainly won’t miss the commute! (4/5) 我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！（四） B: Urban planners are going to have to massively rethink how cities are designed. Business districts will go out of the window. Office buildings will have to be repurposed. Commuter routes will become a thing of the past. A: They will be able to make open, green spaces for people to work in, which will be easier now with all this wireless connectivity. It’s going to be great! B: Careful what you wish for. We might not be tethered to the office, but we’ll still be tied to our mobile devices. We’ll still need to be contactable 24/7, slaves