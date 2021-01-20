A: Many companies want to have their employees work from home on a permanent basis, even after the pandemic gets under control.
B: Social media and office productivity software are so capable now, this shift in how we do work has been on the cards for years. The pandemic and the lockdowns have just expedited the process.
A: Personally, I prefer the work/home separation, but I certainly won’t miss the commute!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Good point. I hate being squashed up against strangers in a crowded train twice a day during rush hour.
A: 很多公司要求員工固定在家工作，即便是在疫情控制下來以後。
B: 現在社群媒體和辦公室生產力軟體都很強大，我們的工作型態醞釀要轉變已經好幾年了。疫情和封城只不過是加快了這個進程。
A: 我自己是比較喜歡把工作和居家生活區分開來啦，不過我對通勤是絕對不會想念的！
B: 說得好。我痛恨一天兩次要在尖峰時間擁擠的車廂跟陌生人擠在一起。
“On the cards”
The cards being referred to here are Tarot cards, or any used to predict the future. The expression means that something is very likely to happen. You can also say “in the cards.”
