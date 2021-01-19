Scooter riders need to keep warm 寒流又接力來襲 機車族小心強風造成體溫流失

Taiwan has recently been hit by a succession of cold spells. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA) has issued a special reminder for scooter and motorcycle riders to beware of strong winds that could cause their body temperature to drop too fast, and to take precautions against the cold. People should memorize the warning signs of heart disease and stroke, and anyone who suffers from facial drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulties should promptly be taken for medical treatment.

All parts of Taiwan have been experiencing cold weather under the influence of a strong continental cold air masses and radiative cooling. With cold currents assaulting Taiwan one after another, HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei reminded the public to make sure to keep warm. This is especially true for older people and those with the “three highs” (high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood cholesterol) or cardiovascular disease, who must take precautions against the cold to protect themselves from suffering acute symptoms of cardiovascular disease brought on by low temperatures and large temperature changes. The impact that low temperatures can have on human health should never be underestimated.

As well as saying that older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses should keep warm, the HPA observed that winter is probably the toughest season for those who commute by scooter or motorcycle. Riders have to bear the rigors of low temperatures, plus the cold wind generated by the speed of their vehicles, so the HPA reminded the public that strong winds can cause excessively rapid loss of body heat. It said that they should reduce their speed when riding, and their clothes should keep them warm while also allowing free movement and not influencing riders’ control of their vehicles or their clarity of vision. For the outermost layer of clothing, riders can choose a rainproof and windproof coat or jacket and make sure to keep their arms and legs warm, for example by wearing gloves and socks, and keep their head and neck warm by wearing a scarf or mask. These are all effective steps that one can take against the cold.

cooter riders in Changhua County during a cold spell on Dec. 30 wear thick jackets and gloves to keep warm. 十二月三十日寒流來襲，彰化縣的機車族都穿上厚外套與手套來保暖。 Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報湯世名

The HPA said that low temperatures can cause your blood vessels to constrict, which makes your blood pressure go up and in turn increases the likelihood of a heart attack or acute stroke. If you notice that you or friends or family members are exhibiting signs of heart disease or stroke, please seek medical attention as soon as possible, before the time window for seeking emergency treatment passes. Heart disease symptoms such as sudden chest tightness or pain, pain in the arms, breathing difficulty, nausea, exhaustion, dizziness or fainting may well signify a heart attack, so you should immediately seek medical attention and receive treatment. As to signs of a stroke, people should learn by heart the “FAST” acronym for stroke, which stands for Face, Arm, Speech, Time. It means that if someone exhibits the telltale symptoms of facial drooping, arm weakness and/or speech difficulties, it is time to call for an ambulance or go straight to hospital. This is a good way to recognize the main initial symptoms of a stroke and grasp the time window to potentially save someone’s life.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

台灣近來多次寒流接力來襲，衛福部國民健康署特別提醒機車族，當心強風造成體溫流失過快，做好禦寒措施，民眾更要記得心臟病和中風徵兆，若出現「臉歪手垂大舌頭」，要盡快送醫。

An image distributed by the World Stroke Organization explains the FAST acronym for recognizing a stroke and taking urgent action. 世界中風組織所發行的圖片，說明辨識中風並採取緊急行動的FAST口訣。 hoto: World Stroke Organization 照片：世界中風組織

近來受到強烈大陸冷氣團及輻射冷卻影響，台灣各地天氣寒冷。寒流接連襲台，國健署署長王英偉提醒民眾注意保暖，特別是長者、三高（高血壓、高血糖、高血脂）及心血管疾病患者，務必做好防寒措施，以嚴防因低溫及溫差過大，促發心血管疾病之急性發作，千萬別輕忽低溫對身體健康的影響。

國健署表示，除了長輩及慢性病病人要注意保暖，冬天可說是機車通勤族最辛苦的季節，需忍受低溫加上車速帶來的冷風，提醒民眾強風會造成體溫流失過快，騎車時應放慢速度，穿著須保暖且具靈活度以免影響車輛操作的精準度，最外層可選擇具有防濕與防風功能等外套，注意四肢保暖，例如穿戴手套及襪子等，以及頭頸部保暖，可透過穿戴圍巾和口罩等，做好禦寒防護措施。

國健署指出，低溫會造成血管收縮，使血壓上升，進而增加心臟病和中風急性發作的機會，民眾如發現自己或親友出現心臟病及中風徵兆，請盡速就醫，爭取黃金搶救期，心臟病徵兆例如突然發生胸悶、胸痛、手臂疼痛、呼吸困難、噁心、極度疲倦、頭暈或暈厥等症狀，很有可能就是心臟病急性發作，應該要立即就醫接受治療；而中風徵兆要牢記FAST（快、快、快，帶表英文的Face, Arm, Speech, Time ）中風口訣，「臉歪手垂大舌頭」，辨識中風初期的重要症狀，把握黃金時間搶救急性中風。（自由時報）