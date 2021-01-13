Olympics, AI and ‘Friends’ reunion most anticipated in 2021 2021最期待的事︰ 奧運、AI、 《六人行》上榜

The world finally says goodbye to 2020. To welcome the new year, CNN recently ran a report titled: “21 things to look forward to in 2021. . . if everything works out.” In the report, some highly-anticipated things worldwide include the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now rescheduled for July this year.

Oct. 1 will mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Florida. A number of new TV shows and movies are scheduled for this year, such as the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special set to air in March, and the new 007 film “No Time to Die.” The extremely popular Eurovision Song Contest, which was postponed from last year, is likely to stage a comeback.

Other highlights include: NASA’s “Perseverance” will land on Mars, widespread COVID-19 immunity, new climate policies and action, 6G technology, artificial intelligence and drone delivery. And, last but not leas: hugs. Hopefully, people can start hugging each other again this year when the pandemic fades.

A Japanese Olympics fan poses in front of an Olympic rings installation outside the National Stadium in Tokyo on Dec. 19 last year. The Tokyo resident has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years. 一位日本奧運迷於去年十二月十九日，在東京奧運主場館「國立競技場」前和五環藝術裝置合照，這位東京市民過去三十年參加過每一屆夏季奧運。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

世界終於向去年道別！為了迎接新年，CNN近日刊出一則報導︰《二○二一年期待的二十一件事……如果一切都順利的話》。報導中，全球最值得期待的事包括因武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）延期的東京奧運，重新安排在七月登場。

美國佛羅里達州的迪士尼世界，十月一日將歡慶開幕五十週年。今年也將會有不少新的電視或電影強片上映，例如等待多時將在三月播出的《六人行》大團圓特別節目，和最新的007系列電影《生死交戰》。超熱門的歐洲歌唱大賽去年因疫情被迫延期，可望在今年捲土重來。

其它亮點包括︰美國太空總署「毅力號」終於將登上火星、新冠病毒的免疫力將更為普遍、新的氣候政策與行動、6G科技、人工智慧、無人機運送。排在最後但同等重要的是——擁抱，疫情在今年消散以後，期待人們能再次開始擁抱彼此。

（台北時報張聖恩）