B: I love sorting through antiques stores, especially in unfamiliar areas.
A: Yes, you have to rummage through a load of old tat, but occasionally you might find something really unexpected.
B: I’m always on the look-out for vintage Italian leather boots, hoping that the store owner wasn’t aware of how valuable they were.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
A: You could be waiting a long time. I think the owners have an eye for valuable items, or get somebody to evaluate them before they put a price on it.
B: You can always live in hope. Look, there’s a charity store over there. You might be able to pick up something unexpected and cheap there. And if you buy something, the money will go to charity.
B: 我很喜歡到古董店去好好逛一逛，尤其是到了新的地方。
A: 對呀，你得要仔細過濾一大堆舊的便宜貨，可是有時候會發現完全意想不到的東西。
B: 我一直注意在找有年代的義大利皮靴，希望店家不知道它多有價值。
A: 這樣你可能會等很久。我想店家很識貨，或是會先請人估價以後才標上價格。
B: 你可以永遠抱著希望啊。你看，那邊有一家慈善二手店。說不定可以找到一些意想不到而且便宜的東西。而且買東西的錢，會給慈善機構。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“vintage”
“Vintage” refers to something which is old, but the age is not the important thing. It means something that represents something of high quality, perhaps the best of its kind, from the past.
