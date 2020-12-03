SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (4/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（四）

B: I love sorting through antiques stores, especially in unfamiliar areas.

A: Yes, you have to rummage through a load of old tat, but occasionally you might find something really unexpected.

B: I’m always on the look-out for vintage Italian leather boots, hoping that the store owner wasn’t aware of how valuable they were.

A top hat sits next to an antique clarinet in a flea market in Taipei on Wednesday last week. 跳蚤市場中陳售的一頂高帽和一把古董單簧管。上週三攝於台北。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

A: You could be waiting a long time. I think the owners have an eye for valuable items, or get somebody to evaluate them before they put a price on it.

B: You can always live in hope. Look, there’s a charity store over there. You might be able to pick up something unexpected and cheap there. And if you buy something, the money will go to charity.

B: 我很喜歡到古董店去好好逛一逛，尤其是到了新的地方。

A: 對呀，你得要仔細過濾一大堆舊的便宜貨，可是有時候會發現完全意想不到的東西。

B: 我一直注意在找有年代的義大利皮靴，希望店家不知道它多有價值。

A: 這樣你可能會等很久。我想店家很識貨，或是會先請人估價以後才標上價格。

B: 你可以永遠抱著希望啊。你看，那邊有一家慈善二手店。說不定可以找到一些意想不到而且便宜的東西。而且買東西的錢，會給慈善機構。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

