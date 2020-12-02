SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I can’t believe they’re only asking NT$500 for it (3/5) 我不敢相信這只賣五百塊（三）

A: It’s funny how old objects carry certain meanings. I passed a junk store in Tainan some time ago. There was a lot of old, random stuff stacked outside.

B: Were they selling it? Are you sure somebody hadn’t just dumped a lot of unwanted possessions on the sidewalk?

A: It was difficult to tell. I remember there was a portrait of an elderly gentleman. That might have meant something to somebody, but it was hardly a work of art. Why would anyone buy a portrait of a stranger?

An old bicycle sits among miscellaneous items on a street in Tainan in this undated photograph. 台南街上雜物堆中的一輛舊腳踏車。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: I think I guessed right. It must have been somebody’s discarded belongings.

A: And there was an old bicycle with flat tires and the chain hanging off. I suppose you could buy that and repair it as a kind of personal project.

A: 老東西有某種特定意義，這好奇妙。我前陣子在台南經過一家舊貨店，裡面堆了好多老舊的、各式各樣的東西。

B: 這是要賣的嗎？你確定不是有人把一大堆不要的東西丟在人行道上？

A: 這很難說。我記得其中有一張老人的畫像。這畫像可能對某人來說有意義，但是幾乎稱不上是藝術。不會有人要買一張陌生人的畫像吧？

B: 我想我猜得沒錯，這一定是人家要丟掉的東西。

A: 那邊還有一輛輪胎沒氣、鉸鏈掉下來的腳踏車。我想你可以把它買下來、修理一下，把它當做 自己的一項工程。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

