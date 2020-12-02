A: It’s funny how old objects carry certain meanings. I passed a junk store in Tainan some time ago. There was a lot of old, random stuff stacked outside.
B: Were they selling it? Are you sure somebody hadn’t just dumped a lot of unwanted possessions on the sidewalk?
A: It was difficult to tell. I remember there was a portrait of an elderly gentleman. That might have meant something to somebody, but it was hardly a work of art. Why would anyone buy a portrait of a stranger?
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: I think I guessed right. It must have been somebody’s discarded belongings.
A: And there was an old bicycle with flat tires and the chain hanging off. I suppose you could buy that and repair it as a kind of personal project.
A: 老東西有某種特定意義，這好奇妙。我前陣子在台南經過一家舊貨店，裡面堆了好多老舊的、各式各樣的東西。
B: 這是要賣的嗎？你確定不是有人把一大堆不要的東西丟在人行道上？
A: 這很難說。我記得其中有一張老人的畫像。這畫像可能對某人來說有意義，但是幾乎稱不上是藝術。不會有人要買一張陌生人的畫像吧？
B: 我想我猜得沒錯，這一定是人家要丟掉的東西。
A: 那邊還有一輛輪胎沒氣、鉸鏈掉下來的腳踏車。我想你可以把它買下來、修理一下，把它當做 自己的一項工程。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
“hardly”
Contrary to what some seem to believe, “hardly” is not used as an adverb of “hard.” Instead, it is used to say that something is true only to an insignificant degree, for example, “I hardly knew him.”
