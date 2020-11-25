Whitney Houston in 3 ‘diamond albums’ first 惠妮獲三張鑽石唱片 黑人歌手首位！

Late singer Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first black artist to achieve the feat, according to AP. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced recently that Whitney’s 1987 second album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums in the US. Diamond status is 10 times higher than platinum status.

“Whitney” features four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Her self-titled 1985 debut album and the 1992 “The Bodyguard” soundtrack were already diamond albums, selling 13 million and 18 million units respectively.

Artists or groups with three or more diamond albums include Garth Brooks, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Shania Twain and the Eagles. According to Billboard, three black artists also boast two diamond albums — “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, 2Pac and Mariah Carey.

The cover image of late singer Whitney Houston’s second album “Whitney,” released by Arista Records. 已故流行天后惠妮休斯頓的第二張專輯《惠妮》封面照片，由Arista唱片公司所提供。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

據美聯社報導，已故流行天后惠妮休斯頓經銷售認證，榮獲她個人的第三張鑽石唱片，成為音樂史上首位達成此項成就的黑人歌手！美國唱片業協會（RIAA）於近日宣布，惠妮一九八七年發行的第二張專輯《惠妮》已通過鑽石唱片認證，代表該專輯在美國大賣超過一千萬張。千萬鑽石唱片的銷量比百萬白金唱片高十倍。

《惠妮》專輯有四首單曲登上告示牌排行榜冠軍，包括贏得葛萊美獎的《I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me》、《Didn’t We Almost Have It All》、《So Emotional》、《Where Do Broken Hearts Go》。而她一九八五年的首張同名專輯《惠妮休斯頓》、一九九二年的電影《終極保鑣》原聲帶均成功獲得鑽石唱片認證，在美國分別狂賣一千三百萬及一千八百萬張。

其他擁有至少三張鑽石唱片的藝人有鄉村歌王葛斯布魯克、天團披頭四、齊柏林飛船、鄉村歌后仙妮亞唐恩、老鷹合唱團。據告示牌表示，另外三位黑人歌手各有兩張鑽石唱片——包括流行天王麥可傑克森、吐派克、瑪麗亞凱莉。

（台北時報張聖恩〉