SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s take a dog with us (5/5) 我們也把狗帶去好了（五）

A: That was a tiring trip. Home at last! How is Cocoa?

B: He’s upstairs, resting on the bed. He’s absolutely exhausted from the trip.

A: I think he was just completely overwhelmed. He spent most of the time in the car, but it was still mentally tiring for him; he didn’t know where we were going, or when we would be coming back home.

A dog rests on a bed. 一隻狗趴在床上。 Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙

B: Yeah, I also think he’s getting on, too. He’s not a puppy anymore. He doesn’t have the bags of energy he used to have.

A: I’m sure he enjoyed the trip, but he’s probably glad to be back home, in his own comfort zone. Let him sleep it off; he’ll be right as rain in the morning.

A: 這趟旅行好累，終於回到家了！可可還好嗎？

B: 牠在樓上，躺在床上。牠這次出門是累壞了。

A: 我想牠完全是累癱了。雖然牠大部份的時間都待在車上，可是心理上還是會覺得很累。牠不知道我們要去哪裡，或是什麼時候回家。

B: 對呀，我也覺得牠變老了。牠已經不是小狗了，不像以前一樣精力充沛。

A: 我確定牠很喜歡這趟旅行，不過牠大概很高興回到家、回到牠的舒適圈。讓牠睡睡回復精力，明天早上牠又會是活蹦亂跳的了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

