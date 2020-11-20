A: That was a tiring trip. Home at last! How is Cocoa?
B: He’s upstairs, resting on the bed. He’s absolutely exhausted from the trip.
A: I think he was just completely overwhelmed. He spent most of the time in the car, but it was still mentally tiring for him; he didn’t know where we were going, or when we would be coming back home.
Photo: Paul Cooper, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報古德謙
B: Yeah, I also think he’s getting on, too. He’s not a puppy anymore. He doesn’t have the bags of energy he used to have.
A: I’m sure he enjoyed the trip, but he’s probably glad to be back home, in his own comfort zone. Let him sleep it off; he’ll be right as rain in the morning.
A: 這趟旅行好累，終於回到家了！可可還好嗎？
B: 牠在樓上，躺在床上。牠這次出門是累壞了。
A: 我想牠完全是累癱了。雖然牠大部份的時間都待在車上，可是心理上還是會覺得很累。牠不知道我們要去哪裡，或是什麼時候回家。
B: 對呀，我也覺得牠變老了。牠已經不是小狗了，不像以前一樣精力充沛。
A: 我確定牠很喜歡這趟旅行，不過牠大概很高興回到家、回到牠的舒適圈。讓牠睡睡回復精力，明天早上牠又會是活蹦亂跳的了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“overwhelmed"
This word means to be “defeated” by something that is more forceful than you have the ability to resist. You can be overwhelmed by an enemy or tiredness or with an emotion such as sadness, happiness or gratitude.
The mikado pheasant, also known as “emperor’s pheasant,” is a species of pheasant endemic to Taiwan that is featured on Taiwan’s NT$1,000 bill. The mikado pheasant was once on the verge of extinction. However, thanks to the hard efforts of conservation workers, it has now returned to stable population levels. The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday shared the good news on its official Facebook page. It is a hard-won achievement that has been 30 years in the making. The ministry used the post to remind the public that if they encounter mikado pheasants while in mountainous or forest areas,
On the “Double 11 shopping festival,” e-commerce platforms offered discounts of as much as 34 percent on books, frustrating many brick-and-mortar bookstores. On their Facebook fan pages, the bookstores protested with a black background and white text saying “Our bookstore will be closed on Nov. 11.” By closing on Nov. 11, more than 40 particpating bookstores expressed their concerns, hoping that readers and the general public encountering e-commerce platform price promotions would spare a thought for the book retail industry. Chen Ruen-hsiung, owner of the Southern Bookstore, Changhua County’s longest-running bookstore, said during an interview that recently, in order to promote the
The 57th Golden Horse Awards will take place at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday. Director Chen Yu-hsun’s My Missing Valentine is leading the nominees with 11 nods this year, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category are: Days Classmates Minus, Dear Tenant, and Hand Rolled Cigarette. Hit movie Your Name Engraved Herein, which is the best-selling local film this year, also boasts five nominations for the Golden Horses, known as the Oscars of the Chinese world, including young sensation Edward Chen for Best New Actor. Chen is set to perform the theme song of the blockbuster
B: Good morning. I’d like to rent a car for a few days. We’ll be leaving early Friday morning and coming back sometime on Sunday. C: That’s no problem. Come in on the morning and we’ll have the car ready for you. We’ll need about 20 minutes to go through the paperwork before you set off. B: That’s fantastic. One question: do you allow pets in the car? C: Our policy is that we do not encourage pets in the car, but customers sometimes do take their dogs or cats. In that event, a cleaning fee