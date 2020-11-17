The idea that “you might get fat after you quit smoking” makes some smokers who are concerned about their body weight less willing to quit, but is it reasonable to think that way?
The Health Promotion Administration says that people may indeed gain weight after they quit smoking. That is because when people quit smoking, their basal metabolic rate will go back to normal and their digestion and absorption of nutrients will be more efficient than when they smoked. In addition, people who are in the process of quitting are more inclined to eat snacks as a way of satisfying their urge to smoke, and this causes them to absorb more calories. However, the harm done to one’s body by smoking is much greater than the health risk associated with a temporary weight gain of two or three kilograms, because the damage done by smoking lasts a lifetime, but your body weight can be controlled and gradually reduced.
The nicotine in tobacco can cause bodily reactions similar to those produced by taking narcotics, so people may experience some unpleasant symptoms when they quit smoking. Some people may experience withdrawal symptoms such as short temper, low spirits, sadness and changes in appetite, but these symptoms are actually the body’s reactions as it adjusts to falling levels of nicotine. These symptoms usually last for two to four weeks, and although they are hard to control, they are not harmful to one’s health. Generally speaking, the unpleasant feelings will gradually diminish after a few days.
Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳奕全
The Health Promotion Administration suggests that people who are giving up smoking should drink plenty of water, get a reasonable amount of exercise and avoid excessive intake of calories. When you feel like smoking, you can chew some sugar-free chewing gum or eat some fresh fruit snacks.
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
「戒菸後可能會發胖」，這個念頭讓一些關心自己體重的癮君子不太願意戒菸，可是這個想法有道理嗎？
Photo courtesy of the Health Promotion Administration 照片：國民健康署提供
國民健康署指出，戒菸後體重可能會上升，這是因為戒菸者的基礎代謝率回復正常，消化吸收較吸菸時理想，再加上戒菸者容易以吃零食滿足想吸菸的念頭，導致熱量攝取增加。然而吸菸對身體造成的危害，遠大於體重暫時增加二至三公斤的健康風險，因為吸菸的危害是終身的，而體重是可以被控制而逐漸減少的。
香菸裡的尼古丁會使身體產生與吸食毒品類似的成癮反應，而戒菸時，可能會出現一些身體不適症狀，有些人會有暴躁易怒、低落、沮喪、食慾改變等戒斷症狀，但這些症狀其實是身體正在適應體內尼古丁減少的反應。這些症狀約出現二至四週，雖然不易控制卻對身體無害，通常只要幾天後，不舒服的感覺就會逐漸減少。
國健署建議，在戒菸時宜多喝水，適度地運動，避免過度的熱量攝取，當想吸菸時可咀嚼無糖口香糖或吃一些新鮮的水果點心。
（自由時報）
The mikado pheasant, also known as “emperor’s pheasant,” is a species of pheasant endemic to Taiwan that is featured on Taiwan’s NT$1,000 bill. The mikado pheasant was once on the verge of extinction. However, thanks to the hard efforts of conservation workers, it has now returned to stable population levels. The Ministry of the Interior on Thursday shared the good news on its official Facebook page. It is a hard-won achievement that has been 30 years in the making. The ministry used the post to remind the public that if they encounter mikado pheasants while in mountainous or forest areas,
A: A friend of mine told me she saw US President Donald Trump in Tianmu that weekend. B: I’m pretty sure she was mistaken. A: She was just mucking around. She’d taken her family up there for a Halloween event. Somebody had put on a latex Trump mask and his trademark dark suit and red tie. B: What does the US president have to do with Halloween? A: I think it was just a fancy dress free-for-all. There were people made up as all sorts of monsters, ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and zombie nuns, as well as public figures. A:
Actress Ruby Lin, who is a charity ambassador of the TVBS Foundation, has been promoting the foundation’s “Infinite Love” fundraising campaign, which is raising money for a total of 20 charity groups. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lin said that public donations to charitable organizations have seriously declined this year, while many shelters have been forced to close. To show her support for the disadvantaged, Lin recently visited the Institute for the Blind of Taiwan in Taichung, where she learned how to guide visually-impaired people in the street properly, including the five-word principle — “observe, ask, touch, guide, describe.” “It’s more
On the “Double 11 shopping festival,” e-commerce platforms offered discounts of as much as 34 percent on books, frustrating many brick-and-mortar bookstores. On their Facebook fan pages, the bookstores protested with a black background and white text saying “Our bookstore will be closed on Nov. 11.” By closing on Nov. 11, more than 40 particpating bookstores expressed their concerns, hoping that readers and the general public encountering e-commerce platform price promotions would spare a thought for the book retail industry. Chen Ruen-hsiung, owner of the Southern Bookstore, Changhua County’s longest-running bookstore, said during an interview that recently, in order to promote the