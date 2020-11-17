Weight gain from quitting tobacco is slight and temporary 戒菸後會變胖？ 國健署：只是暫時

The idea that “you might get fat after you quit smoking” makes some smokers who are concerned about their body weight less willing to quit, but is it reasonable to think that way?

The Health Promotion Administration says that people may indeed gain weight after they quit smoking. That is because when people quit smoking, their basal metabolic rate will go back to normal and their digestion and absorption of nutrients will be more efficient than when they smoked. In addition, people who are in the process of quitting are more inclined to eat snacks as a way of satisfying their urge to smoke, and this causes them to absorb more calories. However, the harm done to one’s body by smoking is much greater than the health risk associated with a temporary weight gain of two or three kilograms, because the damage done by smoking lasts a lifetime, but your body weight can be controlled and gradually reduced.

The nicotine in tobacco can cause bodily reactions similar to those produced by taking narcotics, so people may experience some unpleasant symptoms when they quit smoking. Some people may experience withdrawal symptoms such as short temper, low spirits, sadness and changes in appetite, but these symptoms are actually the body’s reactions as it adjusts to falling levels of nicotine. These symptoms usually last for two to four weeks, and although they are hard to control, they are not harmful to one’s health. Generally speaking, the unpleasant feelings will gradually diminish after a few days.

Actor and “Quit and Win” campaign spokesman Lee Luo speaks at a news conference about quitting tobacco and fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in Taipei on March 26. 演員兼「戒菸就贏」運動發言人李?三月二十六日在台北出席戒菸抗疫記者會。 Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳奕全

The Health Promotion Administration suggests that people who are giving up smoking should drink plenty of water, get a reasonable amount of exercise and avoid excessive intake of calories. When you feel like smoking, you can chew some sugar-free chewing gum or eat some fresh fruit snacks.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

「戒菸後可能會發胖」，這個念頭讓一些關心自己體重的癮君子不太願意戒菸，可是這個想法有道理嗎？

A poster distributed by the Health Promotion Administration shows how much money you can save by not smoking one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. 國民健康署發行的海報說明每天少吸一包菸，一年可以省下多少錢。 Photo courtesy of the Health Promotion Administration 照片：國民健康署提供

國民健康署指出，戒菸後體重可能會上升，這是因為戒菸者的基礎代謝率回復正常，消化吸收較吸菸時理想，再加上戒菸者容易以吃零食滿足想吸菸的念頭，導致熱量攝取增加。然而吸菸對身體造成的危害，遠大於體重暫時增加二至三公斤的健康風險，因為吸菸的危害是終身的，而體重是可以被控制而逐漸減少的。

香菸裡的尼古丁會使身體產生與吸食毒品類似的成癮反應，而戒菸時，可能會出現一些身體不適症狀，有些人會有暴躁易怒、低落、沮喪、食慾改變等戒斷症狀，但這些症狀其實是身體正在適應體內尼古丁減少的反應。這些症狀約出現二至四週，雖然不易控制卻對身體無害，通常只要幾天後，不舒服的感覺就會逐漸減少。

國健署建議，在戒菸時宜多喝水，適度地運動，避免過度的熱量攝取，當想吸菸時可咀嚼無糖口香糖或吃一些新鮮的水果點心。

（自由時報）